Modesto man, a teacher in Tracy, suspected of sex crimes against students in both cities

A Modesto man who teaches at a highschool in Tracy was arrested in reference to alleged intercourse crimes in opposition to a number of college students throughout two excessive faculties, together with Grace M. Davis High in Modesto, police stated in a information launch issued Wednesday.

Tracy police have been alerted April 25 to an inappropriate relationship between a scholar and instructor at West High School, based on a launch. The college’s useful resource officer started investigating, together with a detective specializing in crimes in opposition to kids.

After the preliminary investigation, police arrested 30-year-old Jordan Musa Dajani. He was booked into the Stanislaus County jail on suspicion of sodomy with an individual underneath 18 and oral copulation with an individual underneath 18.

The information launch of Dajani’s arrest was dated Tuesday. On Wednesday night time, he didn’t seem on the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office’s in-custody report, and his case didn’t but present up within the Stanislaus County Superior Court on-line index.

Police stated the preliminary costs are associated to 2 college students who have been allegedly victimized when Dajani taught at West High School and Davis High in Modesto.

Dajani taught at Davis from 2015 to 2017 earlier than beginning work at West that very same yr, based on the Tracy PD launch, however a Modesto City Schools official stated the district’s human sources information present he was employed the 2016-17 college yr.

The Tracy Unified School District instantly positioned Dajani on administrative depart after police alerted district officers concerning the investigation, police stated.

Police consider Dajani was sexually concerned with a 3rd scholar, however no costs have been filed as a result of the coed was an grownup when the alleged incidents occurred.

Modesto City Schools Associate Superintendent Mike Henderson offered this assertion to The Modesto Bee on Wednesday night time: “Jordan Musa Dajani was employed as a substitute teacher with Modesto City Schools during the 2016-2017 school year. Our records reflect that he satisfactorily completed background checks, including the Department of Justice fingerprint requirements. District records indicate Dajani was seeking qualifications to be eligible to apply for teaching positions but did not complete requirements while pursuing full time employment with Modesto City Schools.

“Student safety is a priority. To this end, Modesto City Schools is prepared to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation.”

Tracy police stated that is an ongoing investigation in collaboration with the Modesto Police Department.

Anyone with data is inspired to contact Tracy police Detective Brian Azevedo at Brian.Azevedo@tracypd.com or 209-831-6334. For incidents in Modesto, contact the Police Department at 209-552-2470.