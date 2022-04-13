Modi lauds ‘India in Pixels’ for digital payments explainer ‘sound of money’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday backed digital funds by lauding India in Pixels — a preferred Twitter deal with that explains tales about India by way of numbers. Replying to an explainer video posted by ‘India in Pixels’ that confirmed the “sound of money transacted via UPI from October 2016 to March 2022”, Modi mentioned it was “very interesting, impressive and obviously informative.”

“I’ve spoken about UPI and Digital Payments quite often but I really liked how you’ve used the sound of money transacted through data sonification to effectively convey the point,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

India in Pixels retweeted PM Modi’s remark, stating that UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is a revolution that the entire world is . “Missed a heartbeat seeing this! Thank you a lot Narendra Modi sir for appreciating my idea- UPI is really a revolution that the entire world is taking discover of. This pat on my again will preserve me going for years, thanks a lot!,” they mentioned.

The fashionable Twitter deal with, which has 91.6k followers on the social media platform, defined the sound of cash transactions by way of UPI, generated from the info referred to as ‘data sonification’.

According to Wikipedia’s definition, knowledge sonification is the presentation of information as sound utilizing sonification. It is the auditory equal of the extra established follow of information visualisation.

Earlier, throughout the second half of the finances session within the Parliament, minister of state for electronics and knowledge expertise Rajeev Chandrasekhar had mentioned India had achieved a complete of 8,193 crore digital cost transactions by March 20. He had additionally talked about that BHIM-UPI was essentially the most most popular medium for digital transactions – with a file of 452.75 crore digital funds.