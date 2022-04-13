World
modi: Pakistan PM thanks Modi but raises Kashmir again | India News – Times of India
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday once more raised the Kashmir problem whereas thanking his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his congratulatory message.
Sharif tweeted Modi’s message to say that Pakistan needs peaceable and cooperative ties with India and that peaceable settlement of excellent disputes, together with J&Okay, is “indispensable”. While Modi had stated that India needs peace and stability in a area freed from terror, Sharif stated Pakistan’s “sacrifices” in preventing terrorism are well-known. “Let’s secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people,” added Sharif in his message.
This is the second time in two days, since he was elected PM on Monday, that Sharif raised the Kashmir problem.
While some in India imagine Sharif – the brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif, who developed a superb rapport with Modi – will likely be much less hawkish than his predecessor Imran Khan in latest instances on relations with India, Indian authorities sources warn towards prejudging Pakistan’s India coverage beneath him. They stated not a lot needs to be learn into Modi’s message because the PM had additionally misplaced no time in congratulating Khan in 2018.
Modi had on Monday congratulated Sharif on his election because the PM and stated India needs peace and stability in a area freed from terror in order that “we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people”. In his inaugural speech, Sharif had raised the difficulty of nullification of Article 370 in Kashmir.
