World
modi: Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for evacuating 9 Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuating her 9 residents from Ukraine‘s Sumy beneath ‘Operation Ganga’, authorities sources stated right here.
The 9 Bangladeshi nationals, who have been caught in northeastern metropolis Sumy, have been evacuated together with 694 Indians dropped at Poltava metropolis in Ukraine.
They will likely be introduced again to India together with the opposite Indian nationals from Poland on Wednesday or Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Indian authorities began evacuating its stranded college students from Sumy to Poltava after Russia introduced a brief ceasefire from 10 a.m. offering humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
The human hall in Sumy was introduced after Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia to offer a secure passage to evacuate remaining Indian college students who have been caught in North Eastern metropolis Sumy.
On March 7, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and requested them to offer secure passage to evacuate remaining Indian nationals caught within the war-torn nation.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday requested the remaining Indian nationals to go away Ukraine’s capital metropolis utilizing the ‘Humanitarian Corridor‘ by any accessible technique of transport.
The advisory issued by the Indian Embassy on Wednesday stated that contemplating the safety scenario, the following ‘Humanitarian Corridor’ is unsure, due to this fact, they need to transfer out of town instantly.
Considering the safety scenario, institution of the following humanitarian hall is unsure, the advisory additional stated.
The officers additionally knowledgeable that whereas the 2 Union Ministers and Special Envoy Hardeep Singh Puri and Gen V.Ok. Singh returned to New Delhi, the opposite two Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jyotiraditya Scindia are nonetheless in Slovakia and Romania to supervise the evacuations of remaining Indian nationals.
The 9 Bangladeshi nationals, who have been caught in northeastern metropolis Sumy, have been evacuated together with 694 Indians dropped at Poltava metropolis in Ukraine.
They will likely be introduced again to India together with the opposite Indian nationals from Poland on Wednesday or Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Indian authorities began evacuating its stranded college students from Sumy to Poltava after Russia introduced a brief ceasefire from 10 a.m. offering humanitarian corridors in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
The human hall in Sumy was introduced after Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia to offer a secure passage to evacuate remaining Indian college students who have been caught in North Eastern metropolis Sumy.
On March 7, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and requested them to offer secure passage to evacuate remaining Indian nationals caught within the war-torn nation.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday requested the remaining Indian nationals to go away Ukraine’s capital metropolis utilizing the ‘Humanitarian Corridor‘ by any accessible technique of transport.
The advisory issued by the Indian Embassy on Wednesday stated that contemplating the safety scenario, the following ‘Humanitarian Corridor’ is unsure, due to this fact, they need to transfer out of town instantly.
Considering the safety scenario, institution of the following humanitarian hall is unsure, the advisory additional stated.
The officers additionally knowledgeable that whereas the 2 Union Ministers and Special Envoy Hardeep Singh Puri and Gen V.Ok. Singh returned to New Delhi, the opposite two Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jyotiraditya Scindia are nonetheless in Slovakia and Romania to supervise the evacuations of remaining Indian nationals.