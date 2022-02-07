Moeen Ali praises sacked Chris Silverwood as a ‘good guy’ who looked after players

Speaking after Silverwood, his assistant Graham Thorpe , and head of males’s cricket Ashley Giles had been faraway from their posts within the aftermath of England’s 4-0 Ashes collection defeat, Moeen acknowledged that adjustments had been inevitable throughout the nationwide workforce set-up following such a disappointing marketing campaign in Australia.

“One thing with Silverwood, he tries to look after the players and he’s a brilliant person, he’s a very good coach,” Moeen stated. “It’s a shame he’s obviously not there anymore but he’s made lots of friends and he can go with a lot of respect because he was such a good guy.

“It’s all the time unhappy when individuals go away, the blokes are good guys and so they’ve all finished a terrific job, however on the finish of the day every part is about outcomes and we had a poor Ashes and these items occur. It’s not a job perpetually. They tried to do one of the best for the gamers however these items occur when you’ve got a nasty tour like Australia, which is large for England, individuals then all the time after that get sacked, so it is very unhappy.”

Silverwood and Thorpe followed Giles in paying the price last week for England’s dismal tour of Australia, which was beset not only by poor results on the field, but reports of an off-field drinking culture and poor fitness levels.

Among the contenders to step in as interim coach for England’s three-Test tour of West Indies, which gets underway on February 24 with the first Test starting on March 8, are current assistant Paul Collingwood , who oversaw the recent white-ball tour there, and Richard Dawson , who guided the Young Lions to the Under-19 World Cup final, also in the Caribbean. Alec Stewart, Surrey’s director of cricket, has expressed an interest in the post, while Justin Langer – who led Australia’s T20 World Cup and Ashes victories – has firmed as a contender for a permanent coaching position with England after his split from Cricket Australia

Moeen was absent from the Ashes tour, having announced his retirement from Test cricket in September. He continues to play white-ball cricket at the highest level, however, captaining England in the absence of an injured Eoin Morgan during their 3-2 T20I series defeat to West Indies which included two Player-of-the-Match performances. He is also active in franchise competitions around the world, playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the end of last year, and now with table-topping BPL side Comilla Victorians, who have won four of their six matches so far.

Speaking in Sylhet, where his wife is originally from, Moeen said he was relishing the chance to hone his batting against spin as well as capitalise on the conditions with the ball.

“Bangladesh is likely one of the hardest locations to return, particularly for batsmen, however you’ll be able to be taught a lot,” Moeen said. “If you play effectively right here, I really feel you’ll be able to play anyplace. That’s one of many causes I got here to Bangladesh, to attempt to enhance and get used to situations, so once I include England, hopefully sooner or later, I do know the situations higher and issues like that.

“It’s good for me because obviously I bowl spin. Batting, I want to still improve. I’m 34, still always trying to improve and we’re doing well as a team. We want to win, obviously I want to win trophies. [I have] maybe five, six years left and I want to win as many trophies all over the world as I can, so that’s my aim with Comilla Victorians, to win the competition.”

Of the sector, Moeen additionally revealed he was eager to be taught extra Sylheti.

“It’s my first time in Sylhet,” he stated. “My family’s from here. I know a few Sylheti words and that’s about it. I wish I could learn more actually, I will try and learn more now that I’m here because the guys in the hotel are speaking, Sylheti to me so I need to try and learn.”