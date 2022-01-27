Moeen Ali wins toss for new-look England, bowls first
Tourists hand T20I debuts to Garton, Salt and Brook with sequence 1-1
A brand new-look England have gained a rain-delayed toss and opted to bowl first within the third of 5 T20Is in opposition to West Indies in Barbados with the sequence degree at 1-1.
Garton, who was introduced together with his cap by Chris Jordan, has been on England’s radar for a variety of years and Brook was added to England’s T20I squad as cowl when Sam Billings was known as into the Ashes squad for the ultimate Test in Hobart. Brook scored 1,286 runs throughout all codecs in the course of the English summer season, together with 486 runs at 69.42 within the Vitality Blast and an extra 189 in 5 Hundred innings for Northern Superchargers.
Also sitting this one out for England are Billings, who’s unwell, and Liam Dawson, that means Tom Banton will take the wicketkeeping gloves, whereas Liam Livingstone is again within the aspect after lacking the primary two matches by sickness. Jordan and Saqib Mahmood have been unnoticed, with Tymal Mills returning to the assault.
West Indies, in the meantime made only one change, bolstering their batting line-up with Rovman Powell, who replaces allrounder Odean Smith.
Rain delayed the toss for half an hour with play set to get underway on a recent pitch with heavy cloud cowl remaining.
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Darren Bravo, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Kieron Pollard (capt), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Romario Shepherd, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell
England:1 Jason Roy, 2 Tom Banton (wk), 3 James Vince, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Moeen Ali (capt), 6 Phil Salt, 7 Harry Brook, 8 George Garton, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Tymal Mills, 11 Reece Topley
Valkerie Baynes is a normal editor at ESPNcricinfo