Moeen Ali wins toss for new-look England, bowls first

Toss England selected to bowl vs West Indies

A brand new-look England have gained a rain-delayed toss and opted to bowl first within the third of 5 T20Is in opposition to West Indies in Barbados with the sequence degree at 1-1.

England have rung within the adjustments after their slender one-run win on Sunday night time which adopted their nine-wicket drubbing the day before today, handing debuts to George Garton Phil Salt and Harry Brook . Moeen Ali will captain the aspect within the absence of Eoin Morgan, who’s out with a quadriceps criticism.

Salt was a part of the rapidly assembled ODI squad that beat Pakistan 3-0 after a Covid outbreak in July, with Garton amongst those that needed to isolate. Salt loved a powerful winter on the franchise circuit – he was the second-highest run-scorer on the Abu Dhabi T10 and led the Lanka Premier League’s run charts heading into the ultimate – and now finds himself taking part in for England on the island the place he lived for six years as a youngster , after being introduced together with his T20I cap by Jason Roy.

Garton, who was introduced together with his cap by Chris Jordan, has been on England’s radar for a variety of years and Brook was added to England’s T20I squad as cowl when Sam Billings was known as into the Ashes squad for the ultimate Test in Hobart. Brook scored 1,286 runs throughout all codecs in the course of the English summer season, together with 486 runs at 69.42 within the Vitality Blast and an extra 189 in 5 Hundred innings for Northern Superchargers.

Also sitting this one out for England are Billings, who’s unwell, and Liam Dawson, that means Tom Banton will take the wicketkeeping gloves, whereas Liam Livingstone is again within the aspect after lacking the primary two matches by sickness. Jordan and Saqib Mahmood have been unnoticed, with Tymal Mills returning to the assault.

West Indies, in the meantime made only one change, bolstering their batting line-up with Rovman Powell, who replaces allrounder Odean Smith.

Rain delayed the toss for half an hour with play set to get underway on a recent pitch with heavy cloud cowl remaining.

West Indies: 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran, 4 Darren Bravo, 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Kieron Pollard (capt), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Romario Shepherd, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell

England:1 Jason Roy, 2 Tom Banton (wk), 3 James Vince, 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Moeen Ali (capt), 6 Phil Salt, 7 Harry Brook, 8 George Garton, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Tymal Mills, 11 Reece Topley