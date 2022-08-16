Moeen Ali’s game-changing flourish leads Birmingham Phoenix to third win in a row

Birmingham Phoenix 148 for 3 (Moeen 52, Livingstone 51*, Wood 3-16) beat Trent Rockets 145 for six (Sams 55*, Gregory 35*, Howell 3-28) by seven wickets

Moeen Ali ‘s game-changing flourish led Birmingham Phoenix to their third consecutive win and prolonged their 100% report at Edgbaston within the males’s Hundred. From 16 off 17, Moeen hit two fours and 4 sixes in his subsequent 9 deliveries to achieve a 26-ball half-century, breaking the again of the chase to inflict a primary defeat of the season on Trent Rockets, throwing the qualification race vast open.

Rockets slid to 53 for six after being requested to set a complete for the primary time this season as Benny Howell ran by means of their center order, however an unbroken stand of 92 between Daniel Sams and Lewis Gregory set Phoenix 146 to win in entrance of a 15,800 crowd within the first Birmingham double-header of the season.

Luke Wood bowled an excellent, hostile new-ball spell for Rockets, cleansing up Will Smeed and pinning Miles Hammond plumb in entrance, earlier than bursting by means of Moeen to complete with 3 for 16 to offer Rockets a foothold. But Liam Livingstone noticed them house, reaching his personal half-century in 32 balls when he smeared Gregory for six over sq. leg to seal the win.

Mo’s masterstroke

Alex Hales and Dawid Malan’s final two opening partnerships have been value 86 off 58 balls and 85 off 38, however on Monday evening they have been each out throughout the first eight balls of the Rockets’ innings. Having seen them tuck into the seamers towards Northern Superchargers and Manchester Originals, Moeen went for spin early on, taking the brand new ball himself regardless of a brief leg-side boundary for Hales to assault.

Hales focused the brief aspect however top-edged his sweep to deep midwicket and Moeen went for the jugular, giving Imran Tahir a bowl within the powerplay for the primary time this season. Malan hammered his second ball over the lengthy boundary for six, however may solely skew his third to mid-off to go away Rockets 11 for two after eight balls. Tahir celebrated in trademark fashion, including a Cristiano Ronaldo-style celebration on the finish of his run.

Benny and the Jets

Howell’s potential to squeeze groups within the center interval has been unmatched throughout the primary one-and-a-half seasons of the Hundred, and after Tom Helm had taken an excellent catch off his personal bowling to take away Colin Munro, he discovered himself approaching at 36 for 3 after 35 balls.

He struck together with his second ball, clean-bowling Tom Kohler-Cadmore, then trapped his Gloucestershire team-mate Ian Cockbain lbw and had Samit Patel caught at brief cowl. His figures after 10 balls have been a scarcely plausible 3 for 4 as Rockets slid to 53 for six, however took a dent as Gregory and Sams led the restoration.

Sams gives late launch

Rockets are a trademark Andy Flower short-form aspect, packed stuffed with allrounders to offer their bowling selection and their batting depth. As a end result, their seventh-wicket pair of Gregory and Sams nonetheless had loads of energy so as to add, and so they added an unbroken 92 off 46, the best partnership within the males’s Hundred this season.

Sams, unquestionably the decide of the signings in June’s abroad wildcard draft, introduced up a 23-ball half-century in his first Rockets innings, thumping Howell’s ultimate two balls for six earlier than reaching the landmark by carving Helm’s slower ball over the longest boundary within the floor. Rockets’ 145 regarded aggressive, however proved nicely brief.

Super Mo

Moeen made a gradual begin, struggling for timing early in his innings on a deceptively gradual pitch. “It felt ugly, horrible,” he mentioned. “I pride myself on hitting nice shots but I had to revert to slogging a bit.” He was very late on a pointy bouncer from Wood, who swung the brand new ball at excessive tempo in a shocking opening burst, and eked out 16 off his first 17.

With 80 required off 50, he determined it was time to hit the accelerator towards Gregory. “It was a short [leg-side] boundary and I just fancied him a bit,” he mentioned. “Me and Livi decided we were going to slog our way out of it.” He slashed two balls by means of third and clubbed two over midwicket to take 20 off the primary 4 of the set, then sliced the fifth into the evening sky.

Malan set himself beneath it at further cowl, however was blinded by the floodlights and ended up having to take evasive motion after shedding sight of the ball. Moeen then hoyed Patel over the rope for consecutive sixes, placing the chase past doubt as a chant of “Super, super Mo, super Moeen Ali” rang out.