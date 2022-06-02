Moeen open to playing Test cricket again

Allrounder Moeen Ali is open to taking part in Test cricket once more underneath new England coach Brendon McCullum.

The 34-year-old stop the lengthy format final 12 months with 2,914 runs and 195 wickets from 64 Tests however nonetheless performs an vital position in England’s limited-overs sides.

Moeen stated McCullum, who was put answerable for the Test group final month, had sounded him out a couple of potential red-ball return.

“Baz (McCullum) messaged me asking if I was ‘in’,” Moeen was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper after being awarded an OBE for his companies to cricket.

“I have played with him in the Indian Premier League and really enjoyed the way he works.

“We spoke and he talked about doubtlessly, sooner or later, if there’s a tour, or each time actually, would I be obtainable? I stated ‘name me on the time’. We’ll see.

“The door is open,” added the Worcestershire participant.

England start a brand new period underneath McCullum and new Test captain Ben Stokes afterward Thursday when their three-Test sequence towards New Zealand will get underway at Lord’s.

Moeen stated he was wanting ahead to see what occurs with England underneath the brand new management.

“And even though it’s sad Chris Silverwood went as head coach and Root stepped down as captain, it’s always exciting when there is a new chapter.”