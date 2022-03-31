Mohamed Salah Hints At Retirement From Egypt After 2022 FIFA World Cup Disappointment | Football News

Mohamed Salah has stirred doubts about his future with the Egyptian nationwide workforce following their failure to qualify for the World Cup. In feedback to his workforce in a video printed by Egypt’s ministry of youth and sports activities, the Liverpool ahead stated how proud he was of the workforce, “whether I’m here or not”. The Pharoahs misplaced to Senegal in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. The video exhibits Salah addressing his teammates within the locker room after their grueling defeat, saying: “I told the players yesterday (before the match) that I am proud to have played with them, and that they’re among the best I have played with.”

“There isn’t much to say, but it has been an honour to play with you, whether or not I’m here.”

Salah’s feedback are being interpreted as a sign he could also be able to retire from worldwide soccer.

The 29-year-old began his profession with the Egyptian nationwide workforce in 2011.

One of his crowning achievements was scoring a last-moment purpose within the 2017 World Cup qualifiers towards Congo, sending Egypt to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Promoted

On Tuesday, Salah uncharacteristically blazed a penalty over the crossbar within the shootout with Senegal.

It is the second time in two months that the Pharoahs have misplaced out to Senegal after the Lions of Teranga beat them within the Africa Cup of Nations last in February, in a match that additionally resulted in a penalty shootout.