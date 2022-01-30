Mohamed Salah Inspires Egypt To Africa Cup Of Nations Semi-Finals | Football News

Mohamed Salah impressed Egypt to a spot within the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Sunday because the file seven-time champions got here from behind to defeat Morocco 2-1 in additional time in Yaounde. Sofiane Boufal’s early penalty put Morocco in entrance within the last-eight tie however skipper Salah equalised for Egypt early within the second half after which made the winner for Mahmoud Trezeguet 10 minutes into additional time. Egypt will play hosts Cameroon within the semi-finals in Yaounde on Thursday.

