Mohammad Kaif Brutally Trolled For “Suddenly All looks Fine” Tweet On Team India | Cricket News

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday hailed the impression of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid in filling the gaps, saying “suddenly all looks fine” inside the squad and a world beating Test unit is taking form. “KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options … Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape,” tweeted Kaif.

KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and lots of No.11 choices … Suddenly, all of it appears to be like positive. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking form. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 15, 2022

However, as quickly because the tweet was made public, netizens made their displeasure often called they had been puzzled with the previous India cricketer not acknowledging the position of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri in making a setup which might go on to win many Tests abroad.

“Don’t degrade Ravi Shastri ind is unbeated from 2013 in home not Dravid or Rohit has not done anything new,” tweeted one fan.

Don’t degrade Ravi Shastri ind is unbeated from 2013 in house not Dravid or Rohit has not achieved any factor new — Rajesh (@kannar852) March 15, 2022

Another person identified how the credit score for constructing a powerful bowling unit goes to Kohli and Shastri.

“Credit for developing this bowling unit should go to Kohli & Shastri,” tweeted the person.

Credit for growing this bowling unit ought to go to Kohli & Shastri … — Arun Anandh (@ArunBala2013) March 15, 2022

One fan stated that profitable Tests in house situations has all the time been straightforward for Team India, and the problem is to win abroad.

“Same team was performing and winning under Kohli as well! Nothing new ! Real test would be overseas! Kohli and Shastri somehow failed to sack Pujara/Rahane over last 2-3 years despite their dismal performance! Ashwin was not used as well,” tweeted the person.

Same staff was performing and profitable beneath Kohli as effectively! Nothing new ! Real take a look at can be abroad! Kohli and Shastri in some way did not sack Pujara/Rahane over final 2-3 years regardless of their dismal efficiency! Ashwin was not used as effectively! — Chirayu R. Mankad (@cmankad) March 15, 2022

Lastly, one fan highlighted how beneath Kohli, Team India managed to achieve the No.1 rating within the longest format after being on the quantity seven spot.

“It has already taken a great shape under King Virat And Ravi Shastri. It is Virat Kohli’s team. No one can match to his levels.

Promoted

Took from 7 to 1 in test rankings. Let’s see how it’s gonna be in their so-called new era,” tweeted the person.

It has already taken an amazing form beneath King Virat And Ravi Shastri. It is Virat Kohli’s staff. No one can match to his ranges.

Took from 7 to 1 in take a look at rankings. Let’s see the way it’s gonna be of their so known as new period. — Saikumar (@SidSaiVirat) March 15, 2022

India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 within the recently-concluded Test sequence. In all the house season, India didn’t lose a single recreation beneath the management of Rohit. The aspect went on to win 14 matches and with this win towards Sri Lanka, Team India moved to the fourth spot in World Test Championship standings.

The subsequent problem within the longest format would come for India within the month of July this 12 months as they might sq. off towards England within the fifth and closing Test of the sequence that needed to be rescheduled from final 12 months to this 12 months.