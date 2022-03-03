Mohammad Wasim Jr in line for Test debut as Pakistan ponder five-man attack

Pakistan are critically contemplating giving a Test debut to Mohammad Wasim Jr at Rawalpindi, probably as a part of a five-man bowling assault.

The house aspect’s preparations for the primary Test of the historic collection in opposition to Australia – the vacationers’ first within the nation since 1998-99 – have been hit badly by the enforced withdrawals of Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali by damage.

The pair have been central to Pakistan’s Test aspect final yr, Hasan as a frontline pacer (who was third-highest Test wicket-taker of the yr) and Faheem because the allrounder Pakistan have wanted for years.

And now, simply over a time out from the Test, the suggestion within the Pakistan camp appears to be that they could play three quick bowlers – Shaheen Shah Afridi , Naseem and Wasim Jr – in addition to each Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan because the spinners.

The drawback for Pakistan is that Faheem’s absence specifically upsets their Test stability, depriving them of a real two-in-one participant. At No.7 he has usually stalled collapses or constructed on middle-order work – solely seven instances in 19 innings has he did not make at the very least 20 – whereas as a fifth bowler he has supplied respite to the leaders of Pakistan’s assault, conserving a decent rein on run-rates and selecting up essential wickets: in 13 out of 23 innings, he has picked up at the very least one wicket and his total financial system is 2.9.

Iftikhar’s preliminary call-up steered Pakistan may lean on his off-spin as a part-time choice, whereas bolstering the batting with him at No.7 – he has a first-class common of 40.34.

However, the character of the Rawalpindi pitch might be taking part in into the three-quicks choice. Though it has tended to favour seam bowling, the pitch for this Test, till Wednesday at the very least, regarded pretty dry with little grass. Nathan Lyon likened it to the type of UAE floor on which Australia have performed 4 Tests in opposition to Pakistan in recent times – runs over the preliminary interval, earlier than some spin and reverse comes into play.

That – in addition to Australia’s susceptibility to spin within the subcontinent – explains why Pakistan wish to play each Nauman and Sajid. The trade-off then is whether or not they select to beef up their batting – with Iftikhar – or their tempo assault. At the second they look like leaning in direction of the latter.

Whatever the circumstances Wasim Jr’s inexperience in longer-format cricket represents considerably of a danger. He has solely performed seven first-class matches up to now, although his performances in these Quaid-e-Azam trophy video games have been promising. It additionally implies that all three quick bowlers are genuinely fast, which, given what the floor appears to be like like, is likely to be vital.

And but, although Wasim Jr is a promising hitter in T20 cricket, batting at No. 7 in a Test – the place he’ll doubtless play if he debuts – in opposition to one of many world’s finest bowling assaults can be an examination in contrast to any he has confronted.