Mohammed Azharuddin asks people to guess the ‘greatest all-rounder’ missing in this 1992 World Cup pic

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin lately took to Twitter to share an image that has now created a chatter. He posted an image from the 1992 cricket World Cup that befell in Australia and New Zeeland. Alongside, he additionally requested a query concerning the “greatest all-rounder” lacking from the image.

“1992 World Cup in Australia. At Sydney Harbour with the teams and their captains. The greatest all-rounder is missing in the picture. Can you guess who?” he tweeted whereas sharing the image. He posted a spilt picture which captures a few of the most legendary cricket gamers from all internationally.

Take a take a look at his tweet:

1992 World Cup in Australia. At Sydney Harbour with the groups and their captains. The biggest all rounder is lacking within the image. Can you guess who? pic.twitter.com/JU0dPAyR2q — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 23, 2022

The publish, since being shared a couple of days in the past, has gathered greater than 22,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. There have been many who tried guessing the reply to Azharuddin’s query.

“Kapil Dev is missing from the group photo. Wonder why though,” wrote a Twitter person. “Sir, Kapil dev is missing, any specific reason?” expressed one other. There have been additionally a couple of who urged the legendary batter to share the reply. While replying to his personal publish, Azharuddin did precisely that. “That’s correct. Kapil paaji had to travel back to India for some urgent work and missed this photo op,” he wrote.

That’s appropriate. Kapil paaji needed to journey again to India for some pressing work and missed this picture op. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 23, 2022

A number of additionally shared their candy recollections associated to this explicit World Cup. Just like this Twitter person who wrote, “This was the first World Cup I watched as a kid. Remember the India vs Pakistan game where we all kids watched in a friend’s house. That era of watching on a 14 inch black and white screen was different.” In response, one other particular person commented, “Same here.”

What are your ideas on the image shared by Mohammed Azharuddin? How lengthy did it take you to guess the reply?