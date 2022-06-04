Mohan Bhagwat praises Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prthiviraj, terms it a ‘world class’

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat watched Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s new film Samrat Prithviraj at Delhi’s Chanakyapuri PVR and mentioned that is the primary time the conflict of Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori has been written in India, within the Indian language and from the Indian perspective. “We have read about Prithviraj Chauhan and Muhammad Ghori. But that was written by others. This is the first time we are getting to see this from the Indian perspective. We are now looking at history from the Indian point of view,” the RSS chief mentioned including that the film is ‘world class’

#WATCH | We used to learn our historical past written by others. We are actually historical past from India’s perspective: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat mentioned after watching Akshay Kumar-starrer interval drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ in Delhi (03.06) pic.twitter.com/yTVf7Nc9ix — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

The particular screening was held for the office-bearers of the Sangh, together with Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Krishna Gopala, Manmohan Vaidya, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, publicity chief Sunil Ambedkar, and co-promotion chief Narendra Thakur. Akshay Kumar was additionally current on the screening.

“To protect the honour of India, Indians will have to fight together in the same way as the mighty heroes shown in this film,” Bhagwat mentioned.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister watched a particular screening of the brand new film. On Wednesday Union house minister Amit Shah watched the film in a particular screening and mentioned the film depicts the Indian tradition of respecting and empowering girls. “In 1947, India got independent… and an era of cultural revival began in 2014. This would, once again, take the country to new heights where we once were,” Amit Shah mentioned.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film’s director, works carefully with the Sangh-affiliate Sanskar Bharti.