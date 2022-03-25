Moldova is holding its breath as the war in Ukraine threatens its neighbours

Militarily impartial however with unequivocal European aspirations and with an economic system closely depending on each the West and Russia, Moldova is Ukraine´s most fragile neighbour. Euronews Journalist Julián López Gómez went to the small nation to grasp how the locals really feel within the face of this present disaster.

What actual dangers is the nation going through?

I´ve been dispatched there to attempt to discover solutions. I spent three days travelling throughout the nation and assembly dozens of individuals: pro-Western and pro-Russian individuals, Moldovan and Russian audio system, authorities ministers and small enterprise homeowners.

Immediately, I received the impression that I used to be in a rustic that was holding its breath.

My first appointment was with the Maxemchuk household in a park in Chișinău, Moldova’s capital. On the floor, they seemed like they have been on a calming Sunday outing, nonetheless pressure and misery have been palpable inside this Moldovan-American family.

They inform me that, after residing on this nation for 19 years, their luggage are prepared ought to they should go away the nation.

“Most people here understand that it could very easily be us next. Moldova has a very similar geopolitical situation to Ukraine,” stated John.

“But we do not have that many to defend. Ukrainians are brave. Ukrainian men and women, are defending themselves, those who stayed there,” added Aliona

John then remarked that Moldova is a tiny nation, “The metropolis of Kyiv has a bigger inhabitants than Moldova, I believe.”

At one point, Aliona couldn’t hold back her tears anymore. As she cried, she voiced her anguish.

The family embodies the fears and anxieties that the neighbouring war is creating in Moldova.

With a population of just 2.6 million people, this former Soviet republic is Europe’s poorest country. Since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, pro-Western and pro-Russian parties have heavily polarised national politics.

My next stop was at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Moldovan Government Reaction in the face of the War

After vehemently condemning the Russian invasion, the pro-Western government officially applied for European Union membership. Nicu Popescu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs told me the country truly felt how vulnerable it was.

Traditionally Eurosceptic and Russophile, the parliamentary opposition has so far contributed to this unity. I met an MP from the Party of the Socialists of Moldova (PSRM). The group has 22 MPs and it has repeatedly called for peace negotiations. The party has also proposed specific laws to develop Moldova´s status as a neutral nation, which is enshrined within their constitution.

“I believe that so far as we carry on being impartial, we’re protected,” says Adrian Lebedinschi. “There are the examples of nations equivalent to Switzerland, Austria or Liechtenstein, and plenty of others that introduced their willingness to be impartial. This has allowed them to this point to keep away from collaborating in any navy battle.”

Yet Moldova already hosts a latent military struggle. After a deadly war in the early 90s, the pro-Russian region of Transnistria declared independence. However to this day, no United Nation member state has recognised it. Russia deployed around 1,400 troops in that area and even established a consulate there. In response to the Moldovan request for European Union membership, the region renewed its plea for international recognition.

Moldova’s Separatist tensions

To understand the situation a little better, I travelled to the artificial border with Transnistria. I attempted to bring our cameras inside the separatist territory, unsuccessfully. Instead, I called a Russian IT engineer who lives in Tiraspol, the capital of the region.

“The ambiance isn’t very unhealthy. However, individuals have no idea whom to help. They don’t perceive who is correct and who’s unsuitable. You know, in Pridnestrovia, (because the area is domestically recognized), there are various Russian pensioners, and so they get some cash from Russia. This is probably the most problematic group of individuals. They are underneath stress,” says my contact, who prefers to remain anonymous.

He tells me that since the Russian invasion, he has lost half of his salary. I ask him if people in Transnistria are worried about their future.

“People fear about their careers, about each day life. But when we now have a battle so near our borders, worries enhance”, he replies. “People in Europe should perceive that Transnistria isn’t an aggressor, Pridnestrovia isn’t aggressive. It isn’t any facet. Pridnestrovia is all the time for peace.”

Transnistria is not the only place trying to soothe tensions. I next headed southeast to another sensitive region, just 35 kilometres away from the border with Ukraine.

Gagauzia is an autonomous territory with very close socio-political and cultural ties with Russia. In a referendum eight years ago, an overwhelming majority of local voters opted for even closer relations with the Russian Federation over EU integration.

However, these days, local authorities prefer to make themselves discreet on the subject of the war in Ukraine. At least, that was the impression I got after listening to Gheorghii Leiciu, Deputy Speaker at the National People’s Assembly of Gagauzia.

An Uncertain Future for Moldova

Although politically appeased, Moldova faces enormous social and economic turmoil. The neighbouring war has further weakened an economy that is still reeling from the pandemic and the energy crisis. Almost completely dependent on Russian energy, the country suffers from high inflation, stagnation and disrupted supply chains.

Adding to the list of challenges, Moldova’s population has increased by almost 4 percent, as hundreds of thousands of Ukraine refugees have sought safety within its borders. Moldovans have made huge efforts to help them.

As part of my report, I visited the largest shelter in the country. It used to serve as a COVID-19 hospital during the peak of the pandemic. On the day I visited, there were 600 mothers and children staying there.

Living relatively close to the shelter, the Maxemchuk family told me they were also actively involved in various aid programmes for refugees. Despite the dire geopolitical situation, they have decided to stay…for now.

“Whatever course issues will go, I believe the facility, the energy and the massive hearts of the individuals are going to win. They should win.” Aliona concludes, as she walked away together with her husband, her 4 youngsters and their black Labrador.