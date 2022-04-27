Moldovan breakaway region says attacks can be traced to Ukraine

The head of the breakaway Moldovan area of Transdniestria mentioned assaults on the territory might be traced again to Ukraine, the TASS information company reported on Tuesday.

“The traces of these attacks lead to Ukraine,” TASS cites Vadim Krasnoselsky, the self-styled president of the breakaway area as saying.

“I assume that those who organized this attack have the purpose of dragging Transdniestria into the conflict.”

Transdniestria has been topic to a number of assaults previously days, native authorities say, after a army unit was focused, blasts tore by way of Transdniestria’s state safety HQ and two explosions damaged old Soviet-era radio antennaes.

Moldova’s president mentioned on Tuesday that the assaults within the Russia-backed area have been an try by factions inside the territory to extend tensions, and the Kremlin voiced severe concern.

