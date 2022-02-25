Moldovan-flagged tanker hit by missile on Ukraine coast

Moldova’s naval company mentioned on Friday {that a} Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker with a Russian crew was hit by a missile close to Ukraine’s port of Odessa, injuring two individuals, and that it was unclear who had fired on the vessel.

Vadim Pavalachi, deputy director on the naval company, instructed Reuters that the crew of the Millennial Spirit was Russian.

“We just heard 10 minutes ago that all the crew were saved but two were seriously injured and are on the way to hospital,” Pavalachi mentioned.

The tanker is small at 2,200 tons and the second business vessel to be hit because the invasion started.

On Thursday, the Turkish-owned Yasa Jupiter cargo ship was hit by a bomb off Odessa.

