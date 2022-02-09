Moldovan FM grateful to Azerbaijan for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Moldova is grateful and appreciates Azerbaijan for the availability of help throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, mentioned in Baku at a joint press convention with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend studies.

He famous that Azerbaijan and Moldova all the time assist one another.

“The two countries have established fruitful cooperation in the humanitarian sphere,” Popescu mentioned.