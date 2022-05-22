Moldovan winemakers look to EU after sales to Russia, Ukraine decline

On the hills above a small Moldovan village, Nicolae Tronciu examines his vines and the buds able to bloom. The conflict is raging in neighbouring Ukraine, some 50 kilometres away, however he has his eyes set on the West.

He began advertising his wine 4 years in the past within the hope of bringing again his sons who’ve left for different nations when he retires.

“I sell mainly in Europe, especially in Romania,” the 71-year-old Tronciu stated.

The man with piercing blue eyes, whose spouse was born in a camp in Siberia the place her mother and father had been deported, is used to geopolitical upheavals on this depopulated former Soviet republic of some 2.6 million inhabitants.

And like different professionals on this sector, which is the delight of Moldova — one of many world’s prime 20 wine producers because of its beneficial local weather — Tronciu has been cautious to develop business hyperlinks with the EU.

A method that’s now serving to to mitigate the affect of the battle on the continent’s poorest nation.

“Traditionally, we were looking to Russia, but prices are lower there,” whereas the EU focuses on high quality, he says. “The future is in Europe.”

“Recently we had a gathering of fellow winemakers and I’ve seen that each one the boys are shifting to export to the Middle East, the European market and the Scandinavian one,” he said.

Russia’s successive embargoes over the past two decades, in retaliation for the Moldovan authorities’ decision to move closer to the EU, have prompted winegrowers to make the switch.

Brussels was able to accelerate this movement by lifting customs duties and then sealing a bilateral free trade agreement with Chisinau for wine products in 2014.

Rising costs, war in Ukraine challenge sales

According to the Moldovan Ministry of Agriculture, Russia accounted for only 10% of Moldovan wine exports in 2021, down from 80% at the turn of the century.

At the same time, Moldova delivered more than 120 million litres to European countries last year and is winning medals in international competitions.

“Before the 2006 embargo, the nation didn’t know the time period ‘market diversification’. Today, it exports practically 68 million bottles a yr to greater than 70 nations,” Sergiu Gherciu, state secretary for agriculture, said in a statement.

For the prestigious Chateau Purcari, which dominates the market, this shift has been accompanied by political stances against Russian influence.

“In 2014, we designed our ‘Freedom Blend’, from Saperavi, Bastardo and Rara Neagra, three indigenous grape varieties from Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova,” says Eugen Comendant, director of operations.

“This wine is a logo of those nations which might be preventing for his or her de facto freedom,” he insists.

The group has also made a name for itself for its actions in favour of Ukrainian refugees, from free accommodation in guesthouses to anti-war advertisements.

As for the effect of the war on the business, Comendant also notes “an affect near zero” due to his company’s minimal links to the Russian market.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian market — which was booming and represented 4% of the company’s sales — has collapsed.

Another factor is that “the blockade of the port of Odesa has brought on main logistical issues and is complicating our exports to Asia”, he lamented.

Although traffic has now been diverted to the port of Constanta in Romania, €750,000-worth of wine bottles are blocked in the Ukrainian port, the Moldovan government recently indicated.

But the main challenge is the rising cost of production, which Gherciu says is likely to rise by 50% this year.

“Our prices have doubled as a result of improve within the worth of power, pesticides and fertilisers, and it has additionally develop into troublesome to seek out metal trellising cables, for instance, as the value has tripled,” confirms Tronciu.

He also deplores the fact that his estate is deserted by tourists, whom he used to welcome with a bottle of his wine.

“Most of them had been Russians or Ukrainians, you perceive,” he stated, whereas his small tasting room on the foot of the vineyards stays desperately empty.