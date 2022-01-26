Molineux to miss ODI World Cup as Wellington is recalled

Australia allrounder Sophie Molineux has been dominated out of the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand resulting from a foot damage paving the best way for Amanda-Jade Wellington to be included within the 15-strong squad after lacking out on Ashes choice.

Molineux suffered a stress fracture in her foot in the course of the WBBL late final 12 months but it surely was hoped she could be match for the World Cup. However, Australia selector Shawn Flegler confirmed she wouldn’t be obtainable till late within the event and has been dominated out of the squad. Australia have known as in Wellington as a second legspinner alongside Alana King

“Sophie Molineux, unfortunately, misses out due to injury,” Flegler stated. “She was unlikely to be available until the backend of the tournament and with limited match time and having to complete ten days managed isolation, it was a tough call, but we weren’t prepared to take the risk.

“She tried her greatest to stand up. We left it till the final doable second.

“Amanda-Jade provides us with another quality spin option and has the potential to play an important role spinning the ball away from the bat. Leg-spin has been a big part of our success in recent years and while Alana King is currently doing that role for us, there’s no reason we couldn’t play both in the same team if conditions and match-ups suit.”

“We’ve had to adapt our thinking a little bit in terms of the make-up of the team and the make-up of the squad,” Flegler stated. “Tay is obviously very unique in the way she bowls. There’s not a like for like replacement really for her so we’ve changed our thinking a little bit.”

Wellington’s return after the frustration of being neglected for the Ashes with King claiming the spot as the only legspinner. Wellington hasn’t performed an ODI for Australia since 2018 however Flegler stated she was by no means removed from a return.

“She’s always been in our thinking and she’s a fantastic bowler,” Flegler stated. “That’s why we picked her in the first place a few years ago, and she’s continued to perform. She’s in the squad now. Doesn’t mean she’s in the team now but she’s got a chance if something does happen. Again, if conditions suit and match-ups suit, then we’ll look to play her.”

Queenslander Grace Harris has been included as the additional batter who can bowl some off-spin after being a late addition to the Ashes squad. Harris hasn’t performed an ODI since 2016 however has compelled her manner into the squad after wonderful home type.

“It’s a good story for Grace,” Flegler stated. “She’s continued to perform well domestic cricket. I think if you ask around the country, who do you not want to bowl to, Grace’s name is right up the top of the list. She’s a hard-hitting batter at any position in the top to middle-order. She bowls off-spin as well. We thought with the conditions in New Zealand, particularly the longer tournament, if wickets start to turn Grace comes into her own with off-spinning options as well.”

Hannah Darlington and Georgia Redmayne will journey with the 15 to New Zealand as reserve gamers. Stella Campbell , who has been added to the Ashes squad after Vlaeminck’s damage, hasn’t been included within the last 15. But Campbell, Elyse Villani, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano and Heather Graham will all be with the Ashes squad on standby for the ultimate two ODIs of the Ashes sequence in Melbourne in case of damage or Covid points.

Australia squad: Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Rachael Haynes (vc), Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning (capt), Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington