Møller confirmed in office in Denmark | Inside UEFA

At the annual assembly of the DBU’s board of representatives, the 58-year-old lawyer, who has been on the helm of Danish soccer since 2014, was confirmed in workplace unopposed for the following 4 years.

“Danish football is in a good place,” stated Møller, a member of UEFA’s Executive Committee since 2019, in presenting the DBU’s present goals and reviewing current achievements.

Recent successes

Denmark’s nationwide girls’s group shall be current at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 in England this summer season and are hoping to supply the identical spectacular kind that noticed them attain the ultimate within the Netherlands in 2017.

Meanwhile, the nationwide males’s group are looking forward to the FIFA World Cup finals later this 12 months, following their excellent run to final 12 months’s UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals. Denmark completed prime of their World Cup European Qualifiers group, successful 9 out of ten matches, scoring 30 objectives and conceding simply three.

“This is a result of many years of close cooperation across Danish football,” Møller mirrored. “But we are moving on. We are going to invest even more; in children’s football and education, in facilities and infrastructure, in the national teams and clubs. We are moving on so that we can also be competitive in the future.”

Key goals

The DBU president introduced a brand new youngsters’s technique and pledged a rise in give attention to grassroots membership throughout the nation, whereas additionally emphasising the necessity to take higher care of referees.

“We must act properly and protect our referees, who are being exposed to violent dissent, both on the pitch and on social media,” he stated. “That has to stop. We must take care of our referees and other volunteers in Danish football.”

Møller additionally highlighted formidable DBU tasks for the approaching years – a 50,000-seater stadium in jap Denmark, a stadium with a seating capability of 25,000 within the west of the nation, and a nationwide coaching centre. “It is a huge vision,” he mirrored, “but it will be crucial for Danish football in ten years.”