Molly Shannon and Whitney Houston’s Catholic schoolgirl ‘SNL’ skit almost didn’t happen

Molly Shannon is trying again on an unforgettable second she had with late pop icon Whitney Houston.

The comic, 57, is making her rounds selling her new e-book, “Hello Molly!: A Memoir,” and stopped by Howard Stern’s eponymous radio show Tuesday.

Shannon collaborated with Houston — who died in 2012 at age 48 — on a “Saturday Night Live” sketch within the ’90s involving the previous’s notorious Catholic schoolgirl character, Mary Katherine Gallagher.

The “Wet Hot American Summer” actress described to the shock jock, 68, how the sketch involving Houston got here to be.

“Whitney was so nice. They’re like, she’s not going to be in the sketch. She’s not going to do it,” Shannon stated. “I was like, ‘She’ll do it. Let me go talk to her.’”

Shannon’s sketch character was attempting to steal the highlight throughout a choir competitors from Houston. NBC

The “I Will Always Love You” songstress was the musical visitor on the Dec. 14, 1996 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” Rosie O’Donnell was the host of that night’s present and Penny Marshall made an look.

The sketch featured two nuns (O’Donnell and Marshall) prepping their college students for a choir competitors. Houston performed “the perfect Jennifer,” a snobby widespread woman who Mary Katherine tries to “out-sing” the vacation tunes “Little Drummer Boy” and “Sleigh Ride.”

Shannon went on to notice that whereas the Grammy winner was joyful to do the skit, the “White Lotus” actress was fearful that the singer wouldn’t present up.

Shannon satisfied the “Bodyguard” star to look in a sketch involving her Catholic schoolgirl character, Mary Katherine Gallagher. Getty Images for SiriusXM

“Sometimes I would see where they would approach the musical guest and they would have too many lines or it’s too confusing,” Shannon added. “And I thought, ‘They don’t want to have all of this pressure memorizing these lines.’ So I just told Whitney, ‘Look, I’m going to play the Catholic school girl. You’re going to be like a snotty girl. All you have to do is, just do whatever you want. You just have to be snotty, push in front me, out-sing me. You can say whatever you want.”

Shannon continued, “She was like, ‘Okay, I’ll do it, I’ll do it!’ So that’s how I got her to do it. And that’s what I meant. I was like, don’t even look at these papers, just have fun!”

When it was time for the present to air, “SNL” alum Ana Gasteyer was all dressed and able to take the “Bodyguard” actress’ place, simply in case.

Houston was the musical visitor on “Saturday Night Live” on the Dec. 14, 1996 present. NBCUniversal through Getty Images

“Then the night that the sketch was on, she was not there yet. And I was like, ‘Oh no.’ So they had Ana Gasteyer dress in the Catholic school outfit so she was ready to go on stage,” the Ohio native stated.

But alas, Houston saved her promise.

“It was like, honestly, like five seconds, they’re counting down, [Gasteyer]’s about to go on,” Shannon stated. “And then they’re like, ‘Whitney’s here, Whitney’s here!’ They usher her on and she was fantastic. She showed up,”

As for O’Donnell, Shannon defined how Houston and the previous discuss present host interacted. “Rosie was great. She was so good, and Whitney was so nice after,” Shannon said. “She loved being in that and she was like, ‘Girl, you’re crazy.’ She had so much fun. She had such a good sense of humor.”