Mom and daughter dance to Alia Bhatt’s Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

If you utilize social media steadily, you have in all probability seen a number of movies of individuals dancing to the Dholida track from Alia Bhatt’s latest movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The track has sparked a number of Instagram Reels, with people recreating Alia Bhatt’s strikes. Take, for instance, this Instagram video of a mom and daughter dancing to this music. The video will undoubtedly encourage you to shake a leg as effectively.

The video opens to point out the mom and the daughter – Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde, in body. The duo will be seen poised and able to showcase their superb dancing expertise. Their well-coordinated dance and aced hook steps to this tremendous hit track are positively sufficient to make your day. Their abilities have additionally rightfully earned praises from a number of Instagram customers.

“Who else is getting the Garba festive feels in the middle of the year with this number? Totally loved the energy of the song and the amazing choreography by the one and only @iamkrutimahesh.Hope you all enjoy watching this!” reads part of the caption to this dance video that has been shared on Instagram and now gone viral.

Watch the video proper right here:

This mother-daughter dancing duo has greater than 1.6 lakh followers on the Instagram page devoted to them. On it, they add dance movies recurrently that maintain going viral now and again.

The video was posted on Instagram on March 16 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring their abilities. It has additionally obtained greater than 67,500 likes on it to this point.

An Instagram person writes, “I like your dance and I am your big fan.” “Superb garba,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Wow, so beautiful.”

What are your ideas on this viral dance video to Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi?