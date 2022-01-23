Mom and daughter dance to viral Kacha Badam song in South Korea. Watch video

Recently, some ladies from Korea went viral for grooving to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. Now, the mom and daughter from the group of ladies who have been seen dancing, are celebrating this second of their lives. They have posted a video on Instagram the place they’re seen dancing to the viral meme tune Kacha Badam.

The video opens to indicate the mom and daughter standing facet by facet and sharing the body. Soon, they break into some signature steps and vibe to Kacha Badam. The duo is seen having fun with themselves as some filter that makes the video go from regular to vibrant with each beat. With the assistance of a textual content insert within the video, the poster clarifies that in the intervening time, they’re in South Korea.

“That’s us CELEBRATING. Thank you for all your love! Cheers to our love,” reads the caption to this dance video. The share is full with the flags of India and Korea.

Watch it right here:

Since being posted on Instagram simply an hour in the past, this video has garnered greater than 1,000 likes already. The video has additionally acquired a number of optimistic feedback from individuals who could not cease admiring their strikes.

“Very beautiful dance, love from India,” posted an Instagram person. “So cute,” commented one other. “Bengali song South Korea mein bhi,” [Bengali song in South Korea] wrote a 3rd. “So good,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on this video?