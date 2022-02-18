Mom and daughter show beautiful dance moves to Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Unless you’ve gotten been staying away from social media, there’s a excessive risk that you’ve got seen no less than one put up associated to the music Srivalli from Allu Arjun starrar movie Pushpa. Since its launch, many are posting video of themselves grooving to this hit quantity. There is now a contemporary inclusion to that checklist and this video contains a mom and a daughter. There is an opportunity that their efficiency will go away you impressed.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page nivedithashetty whereas is stuffed with clips of the duo dancing to completely different songs. “Here’s our humble attempt on this beautiful song by @javedali4u [Javed Ali]. Loved dressing up and performing on this one. Hope you enjoy this too!” they wrote whereas sharing the most recent Srivalli-related video.

The video opens to indicate the mother and her daughter carrying related outfits. They then showcase some amazingly synchronized strikes whereas grooving to the music.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 18,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“So cuteeeee,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “You guys rock really,” posted one other. “Amazing, both of you,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?