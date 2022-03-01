Mom and son groove to Dholida from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Watch

The movie Gangubai Kathiawadi that includes Alia Bhatt has created fairly a chatter amongst folks since its launch. From lip syncing to the film’s dialogues to showcasing superb hook steps to the totally different songs, individuals are sharing numerous posts associated to the movie. Just like this share on Instagram that reveals a mother and a son grooving to the hit quantity Dholida.

“In love with this song. With my son Kishan Samayamantry,” reads the caption of the video posted by Instagram person Lohitha Ravikiran. Her bio says that she loves dancing together with her son. And, a fast tour of her Insta web page reveals the numerous lovely movies she shared whereas performing together with her baby.

The Dholida-related video opens to indicate Ravi wearing a white saree and Kishan in a inexperienced kurta. They are seen showcasing synchronized strikes whereas dancing to the tune.

Since being shared just a few days in the past, the video has gathered practically 14,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally amassed some feedback. A number of shared coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. “Super,” wrote one other. “Superb,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video of the mother and son dancing to the tune Dholida from Alia Bhatt starrer movie Gangubai Kathiawadi?