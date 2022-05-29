Mom flees McDonald’s drive-thru after gunshots, hits shooter dead: Police

A gas-station shootout in Houston took an surprising flip after a lady attempting to flee the scene hit and killed a person who was allegedly attempting to rob another person, in keeping with native police.

On Thursday afternoon, a person approached somebody at a Chevron fuel station who was promoting hair extensions and tried to rob him, in keeping with information station KTRK. The man promoting extensions grabbed his gun and a shootout began.

“The suspect ran through the parking lot. There was a female that was in her car, and I believe she had a child in the car,” Houston Police Department Lieutenant Larry Crowson instructed KTRK. “She was extremely scared. She accelerated at a high rate of speed to get out of the parking lot and avoid the shootout. She struck the suspect, and he’s under the car here behind me.”

The suspect died on the scene.

A Houston Police Department spokesperson instructed information station KHOU that the lady was in line for the McDonald’s drive-thru when the taking pictures occurred. The spokesperson added that the lady is not going through fees, calling the incident “completely accidental.”

“She was extremely upset and scared about what happened. She was just trying to protect herself and her kids like anybody would,” the spokesperson mentioned.

Newsweek has reached out to the Houston Police Department for extra details about the incident.

In a separate incident in Michigan final month, an argument at a fuel station led to violence, with a lady crashing her car into one other automobile with a child within the backseat. In a video of the incident, two ladies might be seen preventing earlier than one girl will get into her automobile and crashes it into the opposite girl’s SUV. The girl later confronted fees together with malicious destruction of property and two counts of assault with a harmful weapon.

In Washington state in February, police had been investigating after witnesses mentioned a pedestrian at a Jack within the Box drive-thru was struck by a vehicle. “Several people called in and advised this appeared to be intentional as the man was run over several times,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department wrote in an outline of the incident on the time.

In Florida in March, police accused a person of running over his girlfriend and the lady’s two daughters at a fuel station after an argument that day.