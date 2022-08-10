Mom, friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recall last conversations before she vanished

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman acquired a textual content late Friday evening from her teenage daughter, saying she was planning to depart a celebration in about 45 minutes and can be coming “straight home.”

“I told her to be safe and that I loved her. And she said, ‘OK, mom, I love you, too,'” Rodni-Nieman recalled in an interview with ABC News on Monday. “She never came home.”

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen early Saturday round 12:30 a.m. native time close to the Prosser Family Campground within the small, Northern California city of Truckee, some 20 miles north of Lake Tahoe. She was at a celebration with upwards of 300 individuals when she vanished alongside together with her car, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plates, in response to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Her cellphone has been out of service since then, in response to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, which is main the continued investigation and search.

“Her cellphone went dead and became virtually untraceable shortly after,” Angela Musallam, public info officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, informed ABC News throughout an interview Monday.

When Rodni’s mom awoke that morning to seek out her daughter nonetheless not residence and her automobile lacking from their driveway, panic started to set in.

“I called her and sent her texts, too, and she didn’t answer,” Rodni-Nieman mentioned. “That’s when I knew something was wrong.”

She mentioned she does not consider her daughter ran away as a result of all her garments and belongings are nonetheless at residence, and “it was already so out of character” for her to not name or textual content again.

Kiely Rodni and her automobile are pictured in a picture posted by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department on their Twitter account. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department is treating the case of Rodni, 16, as a possible abduction after she disappeared from a campground close to Lake Tahoe early Saturday morning. Placer County Sheriff’s Department/Twitter

Rodni’s good friend, Sami Smith, mentioned she was the final particular person to talk together with her on the celebration early Saturday.

“She was having a fun time at a party, just being a teenager,” Smith informed ABC News throughout an interview Monday. “Everything she drank, I drank out of, and there was nothing that seemed off about her.”

“I never expected this to happen ever,” she added. “Nobody in this town did.”

With no hint of Rodni or her automobile, detectives will not be ruling out a possible abduction, Musallam had mentioned. Though, “right now we don’t have any evidence that supports an abduction,” Placer County Sgt. Scott Alford informed reporters throughout a briefing Tuesday.

“We’re considering everything,” he mentioned. “This is a missing person’s case, this is a search-and-rescue effort.”

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has urged anybody who noticed her that evening to return ahead, and to date investigators have acquired over 200 suggestions, Alford mentioned Tuesday.

Other native, state and federal businesses, together with the Truckee Police Department, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the FBI, are aiding the Placer County Sheriff’s Office within the investigation, in response to Musallam.

On Tuesday, helicopters from the California Highway Patrol and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office continued to conduct aerial searches for the teenager and her automobile.

Authorities, in addition to Rodni’s household, are urging anybody who attended the celebration to cooperate with the investigation. In explicit, investigators are asking for any pictures or movies from that evening to assist them piece collectively a timeline. A $50,000 reward is being provided for info that results in Rodni’s secure return.

“We’re just begging, begging for you to please come forward and share your story,” Rodni-Nieman mentioned.

Anyone with details about Rodni or her whereabouts can name the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 530-581-6320 and choose choice seven. Callers can stay nameless.

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.