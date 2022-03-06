Mom-in-law, groom dance to Saif Ali Khan’s Woh Ladki Hai Kahan for bride. Watch

The movies that present shock dance performances, particularly throughout weddings, are at all times fairly a pleasant watch and take the Internet by a storm. Other than the bride and the groom, there are numerous different individuals just like the siblings, mother and father and associates who find yourself dancing for his or her beloved couple. This viral dance video that was posted on Instagram exhibits precisely that form of a second the place a bride’s mother-in-law and her groom set the stage on hearth.

The video has gained a number of hearts throughout Instagram, because the duo dances to Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Kulkarni’s Woh Ladki Hai Kahan from Dil Chahta Hai as a shock for the bride. This iconic melody that by no means loses its allure was sung by Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. This video, nevertheless, opens to point out how the mother-in-law and her son interpret the lyrics in a means the place it looks as if they have been each discovering an appropriate match for him.

As the video progresses, viewers get to grasp that the duo is hinting at the truth that they’ve lastly discovered her and level to the bride within the viewers. They can each be seen to be extraordinarily completely satisfied and smiling all through the efficiency to Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. Netizens have showered an equal quantity of affection on this Instagram Reels video that was shared with a caption, part of which reads, “The cutest dance & song choice!”

Watch the dance video and skim the accompanying caption under:

This lovable dance video was posted on Instagram round 5 days in the past. It has obtained greater than 8.1 lakh views and a number of other feedback from individuals who could not cease adoring this cute efficiency.

“I got goosebumps when the lines came ‘Arey…yeh to hai yaha’,” reads a remark from an Instagram consumer. “So wholesome,” posted one other particular person. “Aunty ji’s outfit is (fire emojis),” noticed a 3rd. A fourth remark reads, “Awww… This is so adorable.”

What are your ideas on this dance efficiency by the groom and his mom?