Mom of Rushdie Stabbing Suspect Says She’ll Never Speak to Him Again

The mom of the person accused of leaping onstage to assault creator Salman Rushdie condemned her son on Sunday, saying he was answerable for his personal actions and that his household could be transferring on “without him.”

Born Muslim in Lebanon, Silvana Fardos has been within the U.S. for greater than 25 years, she instructed the Daily Mail. She’d by no means heard of Salman Rushdie earlier than getting a frantic cellphone name from her daughter on Friday, she stated.

“I never read any of his books,” the 46-year-old instructed the paper. “I didn’t know that such a writer even exists. I had no knowledge that my son ever read his book.”

Fardos stated she was “shell-shocked” by the information that her son, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, had been arrested after allegedly speeding the stage of the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Rushdie within the stomach and neck earlier than being subdued.

Rushdie, a 75-year-old British-Indian author, has been residing with a goal on his again since 1988, when he revealed The Satanic Verses. The e-book scandalized some Muslims, who took nice offense with how Rushdie fictionalized points of the Prophet Muhammad’s life.

Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who was to die a yr later, issued a call to all Muslims—also referred to as a fatwa—to kill the creator. After years spent in hiding and underneath a false identification, Rushdie moved to New York and began appearing in public extra usually, more and more with no safety element.

Immediately after the Friday assault, Rushdie was whisked away to a hospital, the place he was positioned on a ventilator. (His situation has since markedly improved, in line with these near him.) Matar was charged with tried homicide within the second diploma and assault within the second diploma. He has pleaded not responsible.

“I just cannot believe he was capable of doing something like this,” stated Fardos, who works as a instructor and translator. “He was very quiet, everyone loved him. As I said to the FBI, I’m not going to bother talking to him again. He’s responsible for his actions.”

Fardos did observe that, in 2018, her son had returned from a month-long journey to Lebanon a modified individual. Sent to go to his father, whom Fardos divorced in 2004, he was depressing. She thought he would return dwelling motivated—“to complete school, to get his degree and a job.”

“But instead,” Fardos stated, “he locked himself in the basement.” There, she stated he lived a nocturnal and remoted existence, cooking his personal meals and barely talking to his mom or his siblings. Although she stated she had no concept what her son was doing down there, she sensed that his spiritual beliefs have been turning into extra radical.

“One time he argued with me asking why I encouraged him to get an education instead of focusing on religion,” stated Fardos, who stated she was neither very political nor spiritual. “He was angry that I did not introduce him to Islam from a young age.”

In current months, although, Matar appeared like he was trying to return to life, she stated. He had begun working at a Marshalls and had talked about going again to highschool to check cybersecurity, Fardos recalled. She was elated.

Then FBI brokers materialized at her dwelling in Fairview, New Jersey. Now, she stated, she needed to give attention to her two youthful youngsters. “They are upset, they’re shocked,” Fardos instructed the Mail. “All we can do is try to move on from this, without him.”

Earlier on Sunday, Rushdie’s son shared a press release on his father’s situation. “Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact,” Zafar Rushdie wrote.

Rushdie’s agent instructed The Guardian on Sunday that although the 75-year-old had been taken off a ventilator was “headed in the right direction,” his accidents—10 stab wounds to his neck, abdomen, eye, chest, and thigh—have been “severe.” The highway to restoration, the agent added, “will be long.”

In a Sunday statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken struck a fiercer tone than President Joe Biden’s feedback the day earlier than, which didn’t point out Iranian politics or the fatwa on Rushdie’s head.

In addition to calling the assault “heinous” and its celebration by Iranian state-backed media retailers “despicable,” Blinken straight accused the “pernicious” Iranian state of urging violence towards Rushdie “for generations.”

Iranian Newspaper Praises Salman Rushdie’s Attacker

“The United States and partners will not waver in our determination to stand up to these threats, using every appropriate tool at our disposal,” Blinken stated.

Separately, U.Okay. authorities introduced the launch of an investigation into an internet menace lobbed at creator J.Okay. Rowling, who had expressed disgust and unhappiness on the information of Rushdie’s assault.

“Horrifying news,” she posted to Twitter. “Feeling very sick right now. Let him be OK.”

In her replies, a consumer with the display title @MeerAsifAziz1 wrote: “Don’t worry you are next.”

By Sunday night, The New York Times reported, the tweet had been deleted, and @MeerAsifAziz1’s account suspended.

