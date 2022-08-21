Mom shares about biggest surprise at 20-week anatomy scan, video amazes netizens

Parenthood is certainly a good looking factor that opens the treasure field of duties, happiness, and surprises aplenty. And a video of lovely toddlers going viral on Instagram is a living proof. The video with the textual content “What we found at our 20-week anatomy scan” on Instagram opens with a parent displaying their ‘largest shock’ they received two years in the past.

An Instagram person named Shannon Hockenberry posted the video with an in depth caption, “Roughly, 2 years ago, we got the biggest surprise of our lives at our 20-week anatomy scan. It was the first scan Mike was allowed to attend (due to Covid). So thankful I didn’t receive that news alone.”

She additional wrote, “After the initial shock, Mike immediately started researching minivans (we were still in the exam room). He’s Mr. Practical,” with laughing emoticons. “I always get asked a ton of questions about “how they missed child!?” So good ahead… ask any question you want. I’ll get to as many as possible.”

Watch the viral video right here:

The person, Shannon Hockenberry, has 64,000 followers on Instagram, and her bio reads that she is a twin mama to an identical boys, Finn and Leo. The video revealing the lovely twin toddlers one after the opposite was posted by the person on August 12, and it quickly garnered greater than 1,000,000 views. It additionally obtained greater than 20,000 likes and prompted many customers to put up feedback.

One of the Instagram customers sharing their expertise commented, “I too found out at 19 weeks that I was having twins—children #5 and 6! Realized we’d need an 8-seater car—minivan too small—needed a Suburban! The twins are 27 now! Best surprise EVER!!” Another one wrote, “I found out after I delivered one!” “My husband found the 3rd baby before the tech did lol,” wrote the third with laughing emoticons.

Sharing her expertise, one other person commented, “I was 20 weeks when they told me we were having twins. He immediately said I’m gonna need 2 dirt bikes.” “We had the same thing happen at 20 weeks and this pregnancy felt different. I even asked them to check for twins at my first ultrasound and they still missed it,” wrote one other.