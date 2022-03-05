Mom tries to shield right-wing son’s phone records from Jan. 6 committee

The mom of white nationalist Anthime “Baked Alaska” Gionet is suing to dam a court-issued subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee in search of Verizon to show over his telephone data.

Susanne Gionet, the telephone plan account holder, accuses the committee of “illegally seek[ing] to compel information from Verizon. The January 6 committee is targeting communication devices of alleged Capitol rioters.

According to court documents filed in her suit, Susanne Gionet is a private citizen and the subpoena is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

She says the committee “seeks to violate protected privileged conversations similar to attorney-client privilege and marital privilege.”

The suit admits that Anthime Gionet used one of the phone lines from the family plan, but claims he had privileged communications with his attorney on the cell phone after he was charged with a misdemeanor in December 2020 after, police said, he refused to leave a Scottsdale, Arizona, bar and pepper-sprayed a security guard.

The Jan. 6 select committee has subpoenaed Verizon for the phone records of Anthime Gionet — also known as BAKED ALASKA — the right-wing commentator who was charged with misdemeanors for breaching the Capitol. Gionet’s mother, the account holder, is issuing to block the panel. pic.twitter.com/TZ6QObDeO7 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) March 4, 2022

The swimsuit argues the discharge of telephone data by Verizon would violate his rights.

The Verizon subpoena was issued by the Select Committee on February 1, 2022, instructing the cell service supplier to provide subscriber data and cellphone information related to their household plan. The requested information consists of detailed logs of calls, texts, metadata and electronic mail data. The information will also be used to trace motion by way of cell web site location.

Anthime Gionet entered the Capitol constructing on January 6 with out authorization, based on the Department of Justice (DOJ). While contained in the constructing, he taped a 27-minute lengthy livestream noting he was “documenting” the occasion, the DOJ says.

During the livestream, prosecutors say, he turned his telephone round to indicate his face and is clearly identifiable. The court docket says the defendant is a recognized social media character who’s recognizable.

“The defendant can be heard remarking ‘1776 baby,’ ‘I won’t leave guys, don’t worry,'” the affidavit says. “At the 2:52 minute mark in the YouTube video, the defendant, who is livestreaming the event from his device, turns the phone around to show his face and is clearly identifiable.”

He additionally allegedly filmed himself coming into an workplace, selecting up a phone and performing out a “purported telephone name with the United States Senate personnel.”

Anthime Gionet is charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”

Newsweek reached out to Anthime Gionet’s lawyer for remark.