Moment mum realised Cleo had been taken

The mum of little Cleo Smith has spoken out in regards to the gut-wrenching second she realised somebody had taken her four-year-old daughter.

In a brand new clip launched within the lead as much as this Sunday’s $2 million tell-all interview with 60 Minutes, Ellie Smith shared second she realised “someone had my baby”.

“I felt like my heart was … it told me, like, she’s not here, she’s not going to run into my arms today. She’s not going to run down a sand dune,” Ms Smith instructed reporter Tara Brown.

“She was basically nowhere near me and that was the second I realised that someone had her and both my head and my heart connected to that. Someone has taken her and someone had my baby.”

Cleo was lacking for 18 days after being kidnapped from her household’s tent within the early hours of October 16, 2021 on the Quobba Blowholes Campsite in Western Australia.

Her disappearance sparked a large search and gained worldwide consideration.

She was ultimately found by police on November 3 at a house in Carnarvon, simply over 80km from the place she was taken.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, was arrested the identical day Cleo was discovered.

He has since plead responsible to forcibly taking a toddler aged below 16 and confronted Carnarvon Magistrates Court in late January through video hyperlink from the utmost safety Casuarina Prison in Perth.

The matter was dedicated to the WA District Court for a sentence point out in March.

Cleo’s mum Ms Smith and her stepfather Jake Gliddon have spoken with 60 Minutes as a part of a $2 million unique interview.

In one other preview from the interview, Ms Smith revealed Cleo “loves” her new-found fame and is coping extraordinarily effectively within the wake of the ordeal.

“She loves it,” instructed this system.

“We were in Perth and someone went up to her and they’re like: ‘Hi Cleo’, and she was like: ‘Hi! Hello!’”

But the teenager additionally doesn’t fairly perceive the scenario.

“We walked away, and she was like, ‘Mum, how does she know my name?’” Ms Smith continued.

In one other clip, Ms Smith recalled the emotional second she was reunited with Cleo.

“[She said] ‘Hi mummy!’” Ms Smith stated, who matched her daughter’s enthusiasm by responding, “Hi baby!”

She additionally revealed she felt “powerless” throughout the 18 days Cleo was lacking, saying it was “just nightmare after nightmare”.

The staggering price of the unique interview has raised eyebrows, particularly given the fact it was conducted via video call.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan’s resolution to not open his state borders as deliberate meant the interview couldn’t be performed in particular person, main journalist Neil McMahon to dub the unique “one helluva costly video call”.

“Nine’s very expensive 60 Minutes interview with Cleo Smith’s family? It was done via Zoom due to WA border restrictions! That’s one helluva costly video call,” McMahon wrote on Twitter, alongside a screenshot of The Australian’s Tuesday ‘Media Diary’.

In the screenshot, the paper’s Nick Tabakoff wrote that Nine being unable to satisfy with the household in particular person is “a potential problem when (after an intense bidding war with Seven) you’ve been pushing to pay a rumoured $2m for the multimedia rights with the family over the affair”.

“With WA’s borders chained and padlocked, Nine had a dilemma: to deploy the reporter it wanted, 60 Minutes’ own Tara Brown, to interview the family by Zoom from Sydney, or employ a WA local to conduct the interview in person,” Tabakoff continued.

“In the event, Nine chose to go for the Zoom interview with Brown – and will get an early sign whether its seven-figure investment was worth it when 60 Minutes returns next Sunday.”

It is known the deal features a miniseries or documentary in addition to tales throughout Channel 9’s web site and papers.

My Name Is Cleo will air on Sunday, February 6 at 8.30pm on Channel 9 and 9 Now.

– with Natalie Brown