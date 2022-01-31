Moment tradie rescues baby from locked car

A Queensland tradie has responded after critics took goal at a video of him and his workmates saving a child from a scorching automotive.

A tradie who smashed a automotive window with a hammer to assist rescue a crying child locked inside a parked SUV within the warmth has defended the toddler’s dad and mom.

The Queensland man, who shared footage of the dramatic second on TikTok, mentioned police approached him and his workmates for assist after discovering the toddler was trapped.

“We just knocked off work and noticed the cops running over to the car,” he defined.

“Obviously the parents had accidentally locked the baby inside.

“The police then asked us to come over and crack the window because we had our tools on us. So we broke the driver side window, the furthest from the baby.

“The kid was in there for a minute, but once he was out he got a paddle pop into and he was all good.

“It’s not the parents fault. It was a freak accident, could have happened to anyone.”

Despite his rationalization, some viewers accused him of placing child’s life in danger.

“Smashing the windows where the kids sat was a silly move,” wrote one particular person.

“What a dud, could’ve used a glass breaking tool, what if all the little glass specs went into the baby’s eyes,” one other mentioned.

After the same incident in 2018, NSW Police highlighted the hazards of leaving children alone in autos.

“There is a risk of being abducted if they are left alone in a car, even if the car is locked.” police mentioned in an announcement.

“On a typical summer day, the temperature inside a car (even with the windows rolled down a little) can quickly rise above 50 to 60C.

“Even on a relatively mild day, the temperature inside a car can get above 40C”.

At these temperatures, kids can be liable to warmth stroke, which might result in a excessive fever, dehydration, seizures, stroke and demise.