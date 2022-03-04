Moment with Madiba: ‘It was the pinnacle of my career’ – retired JMPD spokesperson | News24

JPMD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar retired after 41 years of service.

He stated he would miss the folks of Joburg probably the most.

As for the longer term, he’s trying ahead to instructing folks in regards to the guidelines of the street.

The day after Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar hung up his hat and badge, after 41 years of service, his thoughts wasn’t able to let go of the uniform.

“On the first day (after retirement), I almost put on my uniform by mistake, but then I realised that there was no work and I must put on my civilian clothes. I loved the uniform, I loved the shiny badges and the buttons and the shiny shoes.

“I beloved seeing the officers on the bikes. That is what attracted me. I additionally had a want to serve as a result of I stated it in my first interview on 8 January 1981. I used to be requested within the interview why I wished to affix the site visitors division. I stated that I need to serve and shield,” he said.

News24 caught up with Minnaar at his old office at the JMPD headquarters three days after his last day. As he walked the corridors in plain clothes, even his colleagues, who were delighted to see him, couldn’t wrap their heads around the image of him without his uniform.

Minnaar began his illustrious career in 1981 in the notorious streets of Braamfontein, in an era where not too many officers looked like him.

“From our perspective, as non-white officers, we had large challenges, however all of us tried to dam that out and deal with the positives, which is serving the folks and serving to them, to allow them to be comfortable,” he said.

Fast forward to the present, and he lit up when he spoke about the diversity and representation in the force.

He said:

It’s very encouraging. I am happy that everyone is given an opportunity, even myself. When I was promoted to chief superintendent, it was a good opportunity. I am happy that I could experience that period because now I have experienced apartheid and post-apartheid. I have lived and worked during both times and I am very happy and satisfied.

Before becoming a spokesperson in 2001, Minnaar rose through the ranks, working in various divisions, including the K9 unit, scholar patrol unit, and school driver education.

In 2002 received the title of chief superintendent.

Of all the units he worked in, the best was the high speed chases of the freeway patrol unit, where he spent eight years.

“It was very pleasing… it was a unique atmosphere, the excessive velocity chases and driving very highly effective patrol automobiles. It was a pleasant aspect of the job,” he said.

Despite a few close calls, he was grateful to have never been shot on duty.

“There have been situations the place there have been shootouts and I needed to take cowl. Because I’m an officer, I’m educated mentally, so I’m ready for confrontation at any second.

READ | I’ve worn my uniform, badge with pride for 41 years, says JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar as he retires

“There could be something at any moment, whether it is on the streets, a parking lot or inside the bank or the suburbs. A crime can happen at any moment, so you must be ready to take cover or draw (your weapon). I am very blessed to never have been shot,” he stated.

Minnaar led many vital convoys in his profession, which included being a part of a delegation that escorted diplomats in Namibia in 1990, in the course of the inauguration of that nation’s first president, Samuel Nujoma, after gaining independence from colonial rule.

In 1992, Minnaar was an escort for former president Nelson Mandela when his daughter, Zindzi, acquired married.

He even shared a second with the late head of state.

He stated:

What touched me was how he was such an icon and highly effective man, however so humble. When I thanked him for what he had executed for the nation, he took me by the arm and stated, ‘you’re welcome’. That was good and it touched me. It was the top of my profession.

Next on Minnaar’s agenda will probably be discovering a platform to coach society on the principles of the street and street security.

He stated he would miss the folks of Johannesburg probably the most.

“I was happy and sad … happy because I knew there would be a big media conference as I have become very attached to the media over the last 20 years. I got to love the media.

“The day I needed to placed on my uniform for the final time was very unhappy as a result of I acquired to like the City of Johannesburg and the folks of this metropolis.

“I will miss the roads and the highways that I have become so accustomed to. I know them by name,” he stated.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.