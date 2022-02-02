Moment worker ‘screams’ at Aussie kids

A household is outraged after claiming employees at a close-by privately owned Chinese resort screamed at their kids in waters in Queensland.

A household is outraged after claiming employees at a close-by privately-owned Chinese resort screamed at their kids who have been snorkelling at a coral reef in Queensland.

David Edge, who’s a marine contractor at close by Airlie Beach, had taken a gaggle together with 4 kids on a belated Australia Day boat gathering final Sunday.

The kids have been snorkelling in water near Sunlovers Beach, part of Daydream Island. The land surrounding the water is privately owned by China Capital Investment Group however Mr Edge believes that household is inside their proper to swim within the waters surrounding.

According to the Great Barrier Reef website the seashore is “fringed by live coral outcrops containing over 40 marine fish species and 50 coral varieties” and calls it “the perfect location for hours of snorkelling and underwater exploration”.

Despite this, Mr Edge claims a Daydream Island employees member (pictured, allegedly in blue), “ordered our kids to stop snorkelling as it was private property”.

He stated the individual was “shouting” on the kids to go away regardless of a youthful swimmer who “just wanted to touch the beach to catch her breath”.

The employees member claimed the realm as their very own personal property and “ordered us to leave”, he stated.

He says he was so outraged as he noticed the employees member “order our kids to leave the area immediately” that he snapped a few photographs.

“They were snorkelling on some coral,” he stated.

“I was on my boat on the public mooring and could not believe what I was witnessing.

“One kid was having trouble swimming and the staff were shouting at her to get away from the island.

“They yelled all this from the beach … and we left without an argument.”

Mr Edge says he’s “of mixed nationalities” himself.

“If it was any other place, I wouldn’t have cared so much,” he stated.

“It’s just my family has been swimming at the beach for 30 years, my kids really enjoy it there.

“They are good kids and … they don’t cause any trouble … and we weren’t harming anyone, we were in a public swimming spot.

“The kids were told to stop snorkelling and to move on, so this was really annoying for us.

“Yes I understand the island has a private resort and we respected that, at no stage did we go onto the beach or the island, we just wanted to enjoy the beautiful coral that was in the ocean near Daydream Island.”

The Queensland Government’s Department of Resources and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority informed the Whitsunday Times the household have been effectively inside their proper to swim within the waters.

“Most beaches in Queensland are state land to the highest tide mark and the Queensland Government is the only entity able to restrict access,” a Department of Resources spokeswoman stated.

“Sunset Bay beach and waters are available for public use.

“Visitors can contact the local Department of Resources office if they are asked to leave this area.”