Momentum in Istanbul talks should be maintained, Erdogan tells Putin

The constructive momentum achieved within the Istanbul talks ought to be

maintained, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advised his Russian

counterpart, Vladimir Putin, throughout a cellphone name Tuesday through which

they mentioned the current developments in Ukraine, Trend experiences citing Daily Sabah.

A pacesetter-to-leader assembly must also happen, the Turkish

president advised Putin, the Turkish Presidency stated in a

assertion.

“President Erdogan, who said the significance of attaining a

cease-fire, engaged on humanitarian corridors successfully and

finishing up evacuations in a protected method, famous that Turkey would

proceed doing its utmost to halt this course of occasions damaging

everybody and guarantee lasting peace,” the assertion stated.

He additionally repeated a suggestion to host the Russian and Ukrainian

leaders for peace talks, it stated.