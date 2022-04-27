Europe

Momentum in Istanbul talks should be maintained, Erdogan tells Putin

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 day ago
29 Less than a minute



The constructive momentum achieved within the Istanbul talks ought to be
maintained, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advised his Russian
counterpart, Vladimir Putin, throughout a cellphone name Tuesday through which
they mentioned the current developments in Ukraine, Trend experiences citing Daily Sabah.

A pacesetter-to-leader assembly must also happen, the Turkish
president advised Putin, the Turkish Presidency stated in a
assertion.

“President Erdogan, who said the significance of attaining a
cease-fire, engaged on humanitarian corridors successfully and
finishing up evacuations in a protected method, famous that Turkey would
proceed doing its utmost to halt this course of occasions damaging
everybody and guarantee lasting peace,” the assertion stated.

He additionally repeated a suggestion to host the Russian and Ukrainian
leaders for peace talks, it stated.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 day ago
29 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button