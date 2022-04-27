Momentum in Istanbul talks should be maintained, Erdogan tells Putin
The constructive momentum achieved within the Istanbul talks ought to be
maintained, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advised his Russian
counterpart, Vladimir Putin, throughout a cellphone name Tuesday through which
they mentioned the current developments in Ukraine, Trend experiences citing Daily Sabah.
A pacesetter-to-leader assembly must also happen, the Turkish
president advised Putin, the Turkish Presidency stated in a
assertion.
“President Erdogan, who said the significance of attaining a
cease-fire, engaged on humanitarian corridors successfully and
finishing up evacuations in a protected method, famous that Turkey would
proceed doing its utmost to halt this course of occasions damaging
everybody and guarantee lasting peace,” the assertion stated.
He additionally repeated a suggestion to host the Russian and Ukrainian
leaders for peace talks, it stated.