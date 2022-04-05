Mominul: ‘Crime to give wickets to spinners on foreign soil’

Surrendering to spin in abroad circumstances did not sit nicely with Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque , who has taken the accountability of the crew to bounce again within the Port Elizabeth Test which begins on Friday. Chasing 274 on the last day in Durban , the guests had been bowled out for simply 53, their second-lowest Test rating, with Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer sharing all ten wickets.

Bangladesh misplaced three wickets late on the fourth night however there was hope that Mushfiqur Rahim could lead on some form of restoration on the final day. But that was to not be. Mushfiqur was the primary to go on the fifth morning, when he was trapped lbw by Maharaj, and the collapse adopted.

“I think it was a big crime on our part to give wickets to spinners on foreign soil,” Mominul stated. “You simply cannot give wickets to spinners when you are on tour. You have to score runs against spinners. I think it is my fault. I couldn’t score in either innings. It is nothing but a total batting failure. I think we just couldn’t handle the pressure.”

At one stage, Bangladesh had been threatening to interrupt their document of lowest Test rating of 43, however for a few massive hits from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taskin Ahmed. South Africa’s spin duo bowled precisely, preying on the defensive mindset of the Bangladesh batters. It was a shock to see a batting unit bred on spinning tracks to succumb to spin so simply on a very good pitch.

Mominul himself had an inauspicious fiftieth Test match, making solely 0 and a pair of. He has scored just one fifty in the last ten innings , a uncommon downturn in his Test profession. He wasn’t nervous, although, and was already seeking to flip the nook.

“I don’t think the captaincy is weighing down my batting form. I am not worried about it. I don’t think I am in bad form. I will be back on track after a good innings. I am not too worried,” he stated.

Mominul was extra involved about convincing his crew that they’d just one unhealthy day in Durban, and that should not hassle them for the second Test.

“We can certainly bounce back from this defeat,” he stated. “We played well in four out of the five days. We batted poorly in the last few overs yesterday and on the fifth day. There are enough positives to take from this Test match, to suggest to me that we can bounce back easily in the next game.