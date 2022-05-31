Sports
Mominul Haque quits as Bangladesh Test captain | Cricket News – Times of India
DHAKA: Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque stated he was stepping down from his place Tuesday to concentrate on his batting, after a poor run of type thus far this yr.
The 30-year-old introduced his resolution throughout a gathering with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chiefs on the dwelling of board president Nazmul Hassan.
His batting has come underneath heavy criticism after the nation’s Test collection loss to Sri Lanka earlier this month. There have been requires his resignation forward of subsequent month’s tour of the West Indies.
“I just told them I am unable to contribute to the side as a captain and failed to motivate the team. So I feel it is better if someone else is given the responsibility,” Mominul instructed reporters after the assembly.
“I feel that if I can concentrate on my batting it will be good for me as well as for the team.”
Mominul has scored only one half-century and amassed 162 runs in six Test matches in 2022.
His type abandoned him after an innings of 88 in Bangladesh’s shock eight-wicket win over New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in January.
He scored simply 11 runs in three innings within the current collection towards Sri Lanka, which Bangladesh misplaced 0-1.
He stated BCB president Nazmul requested that he keep on throughout the assembly, however that he expressed his reluctance.
Mominul’s mentor and coach, Nazmul Abedin Fahim, instructed AFP that the captaincy had “affected his batting to a certain extent”.
“So, I think he should get rid of this load to return to form as a batsman,” he added.
Mominul has scored 3,525 runs in 53 Tests, with 11 centuries — the best by any Bangladeshi batsman.
The BCB appointed Mominul as Test captain for the West Indies tour, however there may be hypothesis domestically that Shakib Al Hasan will probably be reappointed Test captain.
Mominul took over from Shakib in November 2019 after the latter was banned by the International Cricket Council for his failure to report corrupt approaches.
A board official had earlier within the morning stated they have been open to altering captain for the collection if Mominul wished.
“Mominul was given the captaincy at a crisis moment. We have to give him some respect. If he decides to quit, we will look for a replacement,” cricket operations chief Jalal Yunus instructed AFP.
The group will depart for West Indies on June 5.
Bangladesh will even play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals throughout the tour.
