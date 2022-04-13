Mom’s reaction to seeing Elton John live leaves internet in tears

Thousands of commenters had been moved to tears after watching a now-viral video of a lady experiencing “complete euphoria” at an Elton John live performance.

Aubrey Warmouth, the girl’s daughter, shared the clip with TikTok and wrote: “When you take your mom to see Elton John.” In simply two days, the video has amassed greater than 4 million views and over 1 million likes. It’s additionally acquired hundreds of feedback from viewers who mentioned the particular mother-daughter second was “precious.”

The video, filmed because the “Tiny Dancer” singer took the stage, opens with Warmouth’s mother staring on the stage along with her mouth barely ajar. As the viewers cheers round her, Warmouth’s mother lifts one hand however refuses to interrupt eye contact with no matter’s taking place on stage.

When the lights change, signaling John’s entrance, Warmouth’s mother utterly loses her cool and lets out a protracted, excited scream.

“Oh, God,” she says to her daughter earlier than laughing.

The whole clip is ready to John’s “Bennie and the Jets.”

According to his website, John is at the moment finishing the ultimate North American run of his last-ever tour, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.”

“This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had. Thank you for sharing this journey with me,” John mentioned in a social media video on March 29.

“I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible and I look forward to seeing you very soon one last time, on my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” he concluded.

The “prolonged goodbye” started in 2018, and is now set to finish in summer time 2023, mentioned USA Today. As it stands, his final present is scheduled to happen July 8, 2023, on the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

Commenters liked Warmouth’s video and had been moved by her mother’s pleasure over the “Rocket Man” singer.

“This is beyond precious,” acknowledged Ally Yost.

“This made me tear up,” wrote Elena Danielle Laudo. “Experiencing your mom’s childhood memories exploding in her head and feeling complete euphoria.”

“I got the chills! Probably brought back wonderful memories for her,” mentioned Amy Troiana Porter.

“This brought me to tears. I’m so happy she got to experience this,” commented Rosie_Going_Silver.

Dena Disney-Christo added: “Wow. Made me tear up too. I hope Elton sees this. The impact he’s had on our growing up.”

Newsweek has reached out to Aubrey Warmouth for remark.

