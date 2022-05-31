World
mona lisa: Man arrested after smearing Mona Lisa with cake at Louvre – Times of India
PARIS: A 36-year-old man has been arrested and positioned in psychiatric care after he smeared a glass display encasing the Mona Lisa with cake, prosecutors mentioned Monday, in a purported protest in opposition to artists not focusing sufficient on “the planet”.
Officials on the Louvre Museum in Paris, the place the enigmatic portrait holds pleasure of place, declined to touch upon the weird incident on Sunday, which was captured on a number of telephones and circulated extensively on social media.
The treasured work by Leonardo da Vinci, which has been the goal of vandalism makes an attempt prior to now, was unhurt due to its bulletproof glass case.
A Twitter consumer recognized as Lukeee posted a video displaying a museum worker wiping a large number off the glass and one other displaying a person wearing white being escorted away by safety guards.
“A man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass and throws roses everywhere, all before being tackled by security,” Lukeee wrote.
Speaking French, the person says: “There are people who are destroying the Earth… All artists, think about the Earth. That’s why I did this. Think of the planet.”
No picture have emerged displaying the precise incident.
An inquiry into “an attempt to vandalise a cultural work” has been opened, the Paris prosecutor’s workplace mentioned.
The Mona Lisa has been behind glass since a Bolivian man threw a rock on the portray in December 1956, damaging her left elbow. In 2005, it was positioned in a strengthened case that additionally controls temperature and humidity.
In 2009, a Russian lady threw an empty teacup on the portray, which barely scratched the case.
The Louvre is the biggest museum on the planet, housing tons of of hundreds of works that attracted some 10 million guests a 12 months earlier than the Covid-19 pandemic.
