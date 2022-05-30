Mona Lisa smeared with cake by man ‘dressed as old lady in wheelchair’
“This individual threw a cake, which he had hidden in his personal belongings, onto the Mona Lisa’s glass screen.”
Security workers handed him over to the police and the museum filed a authorized criticism, citing “public defacement”.
Several guests took to social media after the assault, with one saying: “I’ve just seen a man throw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa.”
Another Twitter person stated: “Maybe this is just nuts to me but a man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa.
“Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security???”
The Mona Lisa attracts about 10.2 million folks a 12 months, with about 80 per cent of holiday makers to the museum believed to come back simply to see the work. A brand new queuing system was lately launched to create shorter ready occasions and a extra intimate expertise with the portray.
The Sixteenth-century Renaissance masterpiece was stolen in 1911 by a museum worker, an occasion that elevated the portray’s worldwide fame.
It’s not the primary time the portray has attracted vandals. In 1956, a girl threw acid on the portrait, hitting the decrease sections. Months later, a Bolivian man threw a rock on the portray, smashing the protecting glass and chipping paint on the Mona Lisa’s left elbow. The glass was later strengthened to supply further safety.
In 2009, a Russian girl threw an empty teacup on the portray, which barely scratched the case.
She was given a brand new glass cowl in 2019 that “enhances transparency thanks to the latest anti-reflective technology while improving security”, in accordance with the museum.