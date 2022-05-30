Mona Lisa smeared with cake by man ‘dressed as old lady in wheelchair’

“This individual threw a cake, which he had hidden in his personal belongings, onto the Mona Lisa’s glass screen.”

Security workers handed him over to the police and the museum filed a authorized criticism, citing “public defacement”.

Several guests took to social media after the assault, with one saying: “I’ve just seen a man throw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa.”

Another Twitter person stated: “Maybe this is just nuts to me but a man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa.

“Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere all before being tackled by security???”