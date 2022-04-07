Monash University tops the world in pharmacy and pharmacology

Monash was considered one of seven Australian universities that made the general high 100 within the 2022 QS World University rankings introduced on Wednesday evening, nevertheless it fell three locations to 58th. The Australian National University is the nation’s highest ranked college at equal twenty seventh.

The University of Melbourne, The University of Sydney, The University of NSW, The University of Queensland and The University of Western Australia additionally made the highest 100.

The rankings are primarily based on topic scores, educational status, employer status, citations per paper and a global analysis community that measures the variety of international establishments the college has partnered with.

Monash’s school of pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences has been recognised for a variety of achievements, together with growing the Relenza flu vaccine following 20 years of analysis, and Australia’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that’s presently within the first part of a scientific trial.