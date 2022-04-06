‘Mondays are a problem’: Melbourne office attendance up but quiet days remain

“That would be fantastic. We also understand the role that flexible working plays as we move forward,” she stated, including about 30 per cent of Melbourne City Council’s workplace employees had been working from dwelling on common. Danni Hunter, the Property Council’s Victorian govt director, stated employees recognised the worth of in-person work for creativity and spontaneous interplay. Lord mayor Sally Capp speaks at Melbourne Press Club on Wednesday. She says foot visitors is low on Mondays and Fridays within the CBD. Credit:Eddie Jim She stated she anticipated Friday workplace attendance to choose up over the subsequent month with the AFL season underneath means and hospitality venues reporting excessive demand on Friday nights. “Mondays are a problem,” she stated. “You’ve got a lot of offices putting on free breakfast, drinks, asking really interesting people to come in and speak. But it’s obviously not having the impact.”

Amid ideas from city planners that unused workplace house needs to be transformed into artistic hubs, Ms Hunter stated the homeowners of second- and third-tier-quality buildings particularly ought to think about the choice. Cr Capp stated she might see artistic staff making up a better proportion of CBD staff within the coming months, alongside small- and medium-sized companies that she stated had been in “hustle mode, looking for spaces”. The Property Council of Australia’s Victorian govt director Danni Hunter. Credit:Wayne Taylor “At better pricing, there’s no doubt. But pre-COVID, we were basically zero vacancy in the city for office space, and now of course people are looking for those opportunities,” she stated. “Once we start to settle into a new rhythm for what was a pre-COVID workforce and we understand what spaces, even crevasses, are available, then we’re able to really support more people into those spaces. It certainly seems like the demand is there.