‘Mondays are a problem’: Melbourne office attendance up but quiet days remain
“That would be fantastic. We also understand the role that flexible working plays as we move forward,” she stated, including about 30 per cent of Melbourne City Council’s workplace employees have been working from dwelling on common.
Danni Hunter, the Property Council’s Victorian government director, stated employees recognised the worth of in-person work for creativity and spontaneous interplay.
She stated she anticipated Friday workplace attendance to choose up over the subsequent month with the AFL season underneath method and hospitality venues reporting excessive demand on Friday nights.
“Mondays are a problem,” she stated. “You’ve got a lot of offices putting on free breakfast, drinks, asking really interesting people to come in and speak. But it’s obviously not having the impact.”
Amid solutions from city planners that unused workplace house must be transformed into inventive hubs, Ms Hunter stated the homeowners of second- and third-tier-quality buildings specifically ought to take into account the choice.
Cr Capp stated she might see inventive employees making up a better proportion of CBD employees within the coming months, alongside small- and medium-sized companies that she stated have been in “hustle mode, looking for spaces”.
“At better pricing, there’s no doubt. But pre-COVID, we were basically zero vacancy in the city for office space, and now of course people are looking for those opportunities,” she stated.
“Once we start to settle into a new rhythm for what was a pre-COVID workforce and we understand what spaces, even crevasses, are available, then we’re able to really support more people into those spaces. It certainly seems like the demand is there.
“The mix will be different, but that can be a very positive thing as well.”
The Property Council survey additionally discovered many house owners have misplaced their early-year confidence that there shall be a fabric enhance in workplace attendance within the brief time period.
In January, greater than half of Property Council members anticipated a lift within the subsequent one to 2 months, which the newest knowledge signifies has not eventuated. More than half in the newest survey now count on will probably be three months or longer earlier than a fabric enhance happens.
