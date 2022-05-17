Money for mushrooms: Fable Food closes in on third fundraising round
Plant-based start-up Fable Food is near securing as much as $25 million in contemporary funding, as the choice meat sector continues to curry favour with meat eaters and vegetarians alike.
The start-up makes meat merchandise out of shiitake mushrooms and counts Grill’d, Guzman y Gomez and Heston Blumenthal as clients. Co-founder Michael Fox, whose earlier enterprise was collapsed style start-up Shoes of Prey, instructed this masthead that Fable Foods had settled on two candidates as potential lead investor – one American and one other from the UK – that would offer nearly all of the funding and convey on different smaller buyers.
Fox stated the following step was to barter the phrases and decide which supply was higher aligned with the start-up’s mission and valuation of the enterprise.
“We want investors who have had experience working with high-growth businesses, and know how to work and help businesses like ours to scale,” he stated.
If the deal is secured, it would mark Fable’s third spherical of fundraising. The first was led by Grok Ventures, the private funding fund of Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes in December 2019, which poured $1.5 million into the start-up. The second was a $6.5 million seed spherical led by Blackbird Ventures 9 months in the past.
The new funding would go in direction of two issues: analysis and growth, and present efforts to broaden into Singapore, the US and the UK.
“We don’t have any salespeople in the business at the moment – in any markets, even in Australia,” Fox stated.
While Fable Food has a small retail presence, its technique is to focus on the highest finish of city by working with superstar cooks and premium foodservice chains (The Coffee Club and meal equipment subscription service Marley Spoon are additionally clients). Fable is hoping to duplicate the enterprise mannequin overseas.
The new capital would additionally go in direction of product growth: Fable presently has three patented mushroom merchandise, with plans for extra. It would search to broaden its mushroom breeding program and conduct additional analysis into mushroom farming.