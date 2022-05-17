Money for mushrooms: Fable Food closes in on third fundraising round

Plant-based start-up Fable Food is near securing as much as $25 million in contemporary funding, as the choice meat sector continues to curry favour with meat eaters and vegetarians alike.

The start-up makes meat merchandise out of shiitake mushrooms and counts Grill’d, Guzman y Gomez and Heston Blumenthal as clients. Co-founder Michael Fox, whose earlier enterprise was collapsed style start-up Shoes of Prey, instructed this masthead that Fable Foods had settled on two candidates as potential lead investor – one American and one other from the UK – that would offer nearly all of the funding and convey on different smaller buyers.

Michael Fox’s plant-based meat startup is on the cusp of locking in a 3rd spherical of funding.

Fox stated the following step was to barter the phrases and decide which supply was higher aligned with the start-up’s mission and valuation of the enterprise.

“We want investors who have had experience working with high-growth businesses, and know how to work and help businesses like ours to scale,” he stated.