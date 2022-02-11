Mongolia advances renewable energy resources through a green hydrogen project

Mongolia is enticing for deploying inexperienced hydrogen manufacturing and extra renewable power tasks might be developed within the Central Asian area, Elixir Energy Managing Director and CEO Neil Young stated in an interview.

“Mongolia has very high-quality wind and solar resources – and our analysis shows that in addition, these 2 renewable sources are highly complementary in terms of combining to produce very strong annual capacity factors. However, Mongolia’s primary attractiveness as a green H2 project location is its immediate proximity to potentially very large Chinese H2 markets. H2 is very expensive to move – so location close to markets is arguably the most important source of competitive advantage,” Young advised New Europe and EnerLoop by Invest In Network and as part of the upcoming Energy Week Central Asia and Mongolia 2022 in Tashkent on April 26-28.

“Our analysis shows that shipping H2 from Mongolia to China by pipeline would cost ~10% of the cost of liquefying and shipping it by boat from distant countries like Australia. If our view is correct, then we expect many others to follow us – the renewable resources available are massive in scale – as is the potential market in China in the decades to come,” he added.

Elixir Energy is an ASX listed power firm that’s the pioneer of pure gasoline exploration, within the type of coal mattress methane (CBM), in Mongolia. Recently, Elixir Energy turned the primary worldwide or native firm to hunt to leverage Mongolia’s renewable power assets via a inexperienced hydrogen venture and, regardless of COVID challenges, was awarded the title ‘Investor of the Year’ for each 2020 and 2021 by the Mongolian Minister of Mining and Heavy Industry.

Assessing the present stage of growth of inexperienced hydrogen in the entire Central Asia area, Young stated inexperienced hydrogen tasks globally are presently immature, reflective of market demand for this product, which though anticipated to extend very materially because the world strikes to its net-zero ambition by the center of this century, is presently solely nascent. “Central Asia’s experience reflects this global experience: there is a lot of interest from multiple private sector and governmental parties, but real projects are currently still on the drawing board,” he stated.

There was no particular laws on inexperienced hydrogen in Mongolia when Elixir Energy has determined to enter the market, which can also be widespread for a lot of Central Asian international locations. Young stated his firm has lately performed a authorized evaluation as as to whether Mongolia’s present authorized system might help a inexperienced H2 venture utilizing Western Australian precedent as a basis from which to evaluate this. “The key conclusion of that analysis was that the current legal system was adequate for green H2 developments to proceed. We, therefore, do not consider the absence of specific green H2 legislation in Mongolia is a disadvantage for our project,” he stated.

Asked how necessary the federal government help within the rising inexperienced hydrogen market is, particularly for the primary movers, Elixir Energy Managing Director and CEO stated sure wealthier governments like Australia’s are presently offering materials fiscal help for inexperienced H2 tasks of their international locations. “The weaker fiscal positions of the Central Asian countries are naturally less able to support such projects. However, in our view, this sort of support will be only a relatively minor contributor in determining what green H2 projects will succeed globally – rather factors such as strong renewable resources and market strategies will be far more important. The ideal role for Governments will be to set a level playing field and then let the private sector deliver,” he stated.

Assessing the final tendencies of renewable power use in Mongolia, and the way does it correspond to the general regional growth, Young stated Mongolia has solely a small electrical energy grid – ~1,000 MW – with restricted interconnection to Russia and China. A variety of grid-scale wind and photo voltaic farms are already current within the system – however the quick scope for extra might want to await extra power storage to again them up and/or greater inter-country interconnectivity.

“Ultimately though, the country’s coal-fired fleet is very old and will need replacement – likely with a combination of renewables, gas, storage and interconnects. The latter will also provide export options for renewables as well as supply local demand. These factors are likely to be fairly common to the other Central Asian countries with their shared Soviet histories,” he stated.

Asked what are essentially the most urgent points which may forestall a big influx of worldwide traders to inexperienced hydrogen tasks within the area, Young stated the final sovereign dangers that pertain to the area that have an effect on any FDI can even be related for inexperienced H2 tasks like confidence in rule of legislation and smart fiscal methods. He famous that the geopolitical components which can be particular to Eurasia can even over-shadow traders’ views. He added, nonetheless, the latter could be a optimistic in addition to a possible unfavorable as, for instance, the Chinese authorities’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) might present tasks with funding and markets.