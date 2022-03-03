Mongolia’s East-West balancing act in jeopardy after Russia invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of powerful sanctions on Moscow has put landlocked Mongolia in a decent spot economically and diplomatically, and specialists warn that its delicate balancing act between East and West might be upset.

On Tuesday, a small group of protesters gathered on Ulaanbaatar’s Sukhbaatar Square to name for an finish to hostilities in Ukraine, solely to be confronted by residents fearful about antagonizing Russia.

The stand-off mirrored the fault strains in a rustic that underwent a democratic transition in 1990 following a long time of Soviet hegemony, and now worries concerning the rising regional dominance of China.

Surrounded by Russia within the north and China within the south, Mongolia has cultivated allies reminiscent of Japan, South Korea and the United States in a “third neighbor” diplomatic technique aimed toward reinforcing its political independence, however its financial system has continued to depend on its two big neighbors.

Mongolia’s central financial institution warned at the beginning of the week that almost all of its overseas commerce is facilitated by means of Russian banks and it sources practically all of its oil from its northern neighbor, which is now going through worldwide isolation.

Bank Governor Lkhavgasuren Byadran warned there have been dangers that funds couldn’t be made, and deliveries of meals and shopper items from Europe additionally confronted disruption.

“We are too dependent on Russia and it will hit us in many aspects, not only petrol,” stated Sumati Luvsandendev, a Mongolian political analyst and opinion pollster, noting that Mongolia sourced giant quantities of grain from Russian suppliers.

“Our banks are reliant on transfer through Russian banks so SWIFT will hit our import-export operations as well,” he stated.

Mongolia additionally stays one of many few remaining member international locations of the Russia-led International Bank for Economic Cooperation and the International Investment Bank, following the withdrawal of 5 European nations on Wednesday.

Caught within the center

By making Russia extra depending on China as a marketplace for its uncooked supplies, the disaster in Ukraine may undermine years of Mongolian efforts to flee from its neighbors’ shadow.

“For a country like us, sandwiched between two giants, a landlocked but extremely open economy relies on smooth border trade,” stated Otgochuluu Chuluuntseren, economist and former authorities official. “The situation was tense anyway. Now, this war has made the Mongolian economy even more troubled.”

Following a call by Germany to cancel the Nord Stream II gasoline pipeline, Mongolia can also be more likely to grow to be extra strategically vital for Russia’s energy-dependent and more and more east-facing financial system.

Mongolia signed an settlement this week to construct the Mongolian part of a transnational gasoline transmission venture aimed toward supplying 50 billion cubic meters of Russian gasoline to China, referred to as Power of Siberia 2.

Mongolia has normally tried to maintain out of geopolitical disputes. It didn’t touch upon Russia’s resolution to ship troops to Kazakhstan to assist quell protests final 12 months, or on the US withdrawal from Afghanistan – although its personal troopers have been deployed there.

So far, it has stayed silent over the invasion of Ukraine, and it was one in all 34 international locations to abstain on a UN decision demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops on Wednesday.

“The current leadership… is disinclined to rustle Putin or Xi’s feathers,” stated Julian Dierkes, an knowledgeable in Mongolian politics on the University of British Columbia.

But it may come beneath stress to take sides in an more and more polarized geopolitical battle, particularly if Moscow – ostracized by Europe and the West – pivots eastwards.

“I used to think that Russia didn’t really pay enough attention to Mongolia to be upset, but in the current circumstances that may not be the case,” stated Dierkes.

The extra it’s compelled to take sides on points like Ukraine, the much less room for maneuver Mongolia could have in terms of its technique aimed toward counterbalancing Russian and Chinese financial and political affect by means of the cultivation of “third neighbors” just like the United States and Japan.

“Regarding our third neighbors, we hope that they understand our unique situation,” stated Otgochuluu. “Mongolia is committed to universal values of freedom and democracy. But its economy is not self-sufficient.”

