Mongols bikies arrested after violent brawl in Perth’s south
Police have arrested a number of Mongols bikie gang members after a violent combat with rival Mongrel Mob bikies at a licensed premise in Perth’s southern suburbs.
About 9.30pm on August 26, police say a gaggle of 12 Mongols members approached a gaggle of three Mongrel Mob members outdoors a venue in Secret Harbour.
It was alleged a verbal altercation came about, earlier than it broke out right into a bodily combat. Police stated members of the general public had been additionally on the venue on the time and witnessed the violence.
Following a sequence of inquiries gang crime squad officers executed a number of search warrants on Thursday, arresting and charging six members of the Mongols over the incident.
They have been charged with varied offences, together with combating in public inflicting concern and displaying insignia of an recognized organisation in a public place.
A WA Police spokesman stated the fees had been critical offences the place sentencing choices included imprisonment.
The charged members are all because of face courtroom later this month, whereas police are persevering with to research the incident and additional expenses might comply with.
The licensing enforcement unit can be progressing barring notices beneath the Liquor Control Act for every of the alleged offenders.