Mongols bikies arrested after violent brawl in Perth’s south

Police have arrested a number of Mongols bikie gang members after a violent combat with rival Mongrel Mob bikies at a licensed premise in Perth’s southern suburbs.

About 9.30pm on August 26, police say a gaggle of 12 Mongols members approached a gaggle of three Mongrel Mob members outdoors a venue in Secret Harbour.

WA Police raid the house of one of many Mongols bikie membership members, after the alleged violent public brawl with rival gang members from the Mongrel Mob. Credit:WA Police

It was alleged a verbal altercation came about, earlier than it broke out right into a bodily combat. Police stated members of the general public had been additionally on the venue on the time and witnessed the violence.

Following a sequence of inquiries gang crime squad officers executed a number of search warrants on Thursday, arresting and charging six members of the Mongols over the incident.