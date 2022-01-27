Monkey climbs into tourist’s arms in Mexico to get a hug. Watch

The movies that present the candy bond of affection between animals and people are completely lovable to observe. Case in level, this video showcasing a monkey hugging a person. There is an opportunity that the video will heat your coronary heart.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured folks’s consideration after being re-shared on the Instagram web page Good News Movement. “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL: this monkey climbed onto the balcony for some love… then he went back into his natural habitat,” they wrote. They additionally added “I love all animals but have a soft spot for monkeys,” whereas replying to their very own publish.”

The video opens to indicate a textual content. “POV: You’re on vacation in Mexico and a monkey climbs up to your balcony and straight into your arms,” it reads. The video exhibits a person sitting on a chair hugging the animal.

Take a take a look at the video:

The clip, since being posted a few day in the past, has gathered greater than 2.9 lakh likes. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“Omg this made my heart song!! And the smile on this man’s face is beautiful,” wrote an Instagram person. “Sometimes all you need is a hug,” posted one other. “That’s like really sweet… but it would freak me out,” shared a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?